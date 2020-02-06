Backpacker woke up to being sexually assaulted by a drunk yacht captain in her Byron Bay hostel room

A backpacker woke up to a drunk yacht captain sexually assaulting her in a hostel.

Nicholas Shane Byrnes appeared in Byron Bay Local Court in New South Wales on Wednesday after the incident on August 24 last year.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to sexually touching another person without consent after entering a Byron Bay hostel whilst drunk and touching the sleeping backpacker.

The British woman was working at the hostel and sleeping in one of the rooms when Byrnes approached and sexually assaulted her.

The Sunshine Coast Daily reported that a woman was forced to get security after she couldn’t stop the South Golden Beach man from continuing his creepy attack.

Byrnes told police in an interview that he was drunk during the assault after consuming eight beers at a venue in Byron and was looking for somewhere to sleep.

The police prosecutor read a statement from the victim to the court, who said her working holiday was tarnished by Byrnes assault.

‘Sober or not, it should never have happened,’ her statement read.

‘You had absolutely no right to touch me.’

The prosecution argued for a jail sentence for Byrnes’ assault, while solicitor John Weller said Byrnes was ‘unlikely to reoffend’ and deeply regretted his actions.

Mr Weller told the court Byrnes had suffered a relationship breakdown before the incident, and that his client had co-operated with police requests throughout the investigation.