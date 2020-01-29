‘Bad Boys,’ ‘1917’ best ‘The Gentleman’ at box office

The new film Bad Boys for Life has trumped the movies The Gentleman and 1917 in the box office this weekend.

The film, starring Will Smith and Marin Lawrence, is the third installment in the Bad Boys series and sold $34million in tickets in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The R-rated action comedy from Sony Pictures, which cost about $90million to make, has grossed $120.6million in two weeks domestically.

Second place went to Sam Mendes’ 1917, which added theaters in its fifth week of release to keep pace with its Academy Awards momentum. The film grossed $15.8million over the weekend to bring its North American total to $103.9million. Worldwide, it’s taken in $200.5million.

On Saturday night, Mendes took the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards, solidifying the World War I tale as the clear Oscar frontrunner and Mendes as the favorite for best director.

The film earlier triumphed at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. And its venerated cinematographer, Roger Deakins, also won the American Society of Cinematographers award on Saturday.

The weekend’s top new release was Guy Ritchie’s star-studded gangster film The Gentlemen.

The STXfilms release came in on the high side of expectations with $11million in ticket sales. The film, a return to the criminal underworld for Ritchie (Aladdin, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), stars Matthew McConaughey as a American expat with a London marijuana empire under threat. Reviews were fairly strong for “The Gentlemen” (72% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) though many critics saw traces of racism in the film’s depictions.

The Universal horror film The Turning, a modern adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw’ that drew terrible reviews, collected $7.3 million in its debut weekend.