BAFTAs 2020: Kate Middleton stuns on red carpet in white gown

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in white as she walked the red carpet alongside a host of A-listers at the Baftas for the fourth year running.

Looking every inch the film star alongside her husband Prince William, 37, Kate Middleton, 38, dazzled in a stunning white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen for the star-studded event, recycling a dress she first wore in 2012.

Attendees were urged to ‘dress sustainable’ ahead of the red carpet event, and encouraged to re-wear outfits, hire gowns or don vintage ensembles for the occasion.

The mother-of-three sported glamorous makeup with a pink lipstick and a dark smokey eye as she beamed for the cameras at the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

The couple have made it their tradition to attend the biggest night in UK cinema each year, with this event marking the fourth time in a row Prince William and Kate have attended the awards ceremony.

Prince William, who is celebrating his tenth as the president of BAFTA, will present its highest accolade, the Fellowship, to Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy later this evening.

The American film producer started her career working on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and most recently has worked on the Star Wars series.

The couple have made their attendance a yearly occasion, wowing guests last year as they walked the red carpet at the event.

The Duchess donned the stunning Alexander McQueen gown, having first worn the stunning gold and white dress during a tour of Malaysia in 2012.

The designer is a favourite for Kate, who has often stepped out in the British brand over the years.

The white gown was a bespoke piece made for the Malaysia visit in 2012, and is covered in gold Malaysian hibiscus flowers and layered over white flowing fabric.

The dress had been slightly amended for the BAFTA event, with the original sheer cap sleeves replaced with a more structured shoulder.

The mother-of-three added a touch of glamour to the outfit by pairing it with new accessories, including a new pair of gold Jimmy Choo heels and a glittering Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.

Meanwhile the Duchess also showed off some new jewellery on the red carpet, sweeping her locks back into an intricate bun to reveal a set of Van Cleef and Arpels dangling earrings and a drop necklace, which came with a pricetag of £7,603.

While Kate dazzled in the stunning white and gold gown, Prince William also looked dapper in a bow-tie and black dinner suit, with a pair of smart black loafer shoes.

Ahead of the event, all attendees were provided with a guide by London College of Fashion’s Centre for Sustainability, and it was widely speculated that Kate would rewear or recycle one of her many stunning gowns.

The couple appeared overjoyed to be attending the event for the fourth year in a row, beaming as they walked the red carpet at the star-studded occasion.

Celebrities and stars including Best Actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix rose to their feet as the royal couple made their entrance into the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

Earlier this month, the Duke attended a meeting with commissioning editors from across the broadcast industry to discuss the environment, the impact it will have on the programmes they create, and the way in which TV and programming can have a positive impact on repairing the planet.

And both His Royal Highness and The Duchess have supported BAFTA’s charitable activities by attending events across the charity’s learning programmes, including Young Game Designers and BAFTA Kids events, as well as others related to building cross-cultural collaborations with the creative industries in China.

Ahead of the ceremony there were reports that the Duke was angry over the all-white Bafta nominations and is set to raise his concerns during his awards speech.

This year there is an absence of black, Asian and ethnic minority nominations in the top four acting categories – Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress.

The Duke is thought to have already raised his concerns about the lack of diversity with chief executive Amanda Berry OBE.

‘Execs are braced for his speech. Amanda is panicked. There are shockwaves,’ according to The Sun.

The royal couple have made the event an annual date in the diary, with the Duchess also opting for a white Alexander McQueen gown last year.

The Duke, who donned a black dinner suit for the star-studded occasion, presented the Fellowship to film editor Thelma Schoonmaker during the ceremony.

In 2018, the couple attended while Catherine was pregnant with baby Louis, and were also guests of honour in 2017.

Stars including Scarlett Johansson also pulled out all the stops for the event as she led the glamour alongside Little Women stars Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan, and Renee Zellweger.

Leading Actress nominee Scarlett, 35, borrowed fashion tips from the 1920s in a busty feathered gown as she graced the red carpet with her A-list competitors, Judy star Renee, 50, and Little Women’s Saoirse, 25, and Florence, 24.

Turning up the heat, the Wedding Actress star brought a touch of sex appeal to the extravagant bash in a dazzling pink gown, which featured a perilously low-cut neckline, a beaded bodice and a tasseled hemline.

Despite sporting a floor-length piece, Scarlett, who is also up for Supporting Actress for her role in Jojo Rabbit, managed to flash a hint of her metallic heels through her garment’s bold thigh-high slit.

The blonde beauty looked typically stunning as she upped the ante with chandelier-inspired earrings which complemented her head-turning appearance.

With her tresses dressed into a chic updo, the Girl with a Pearl Earring actress finished off her appearance with glittery pink make-up look.

Irish beauty Saoirse looked every inch the leading lady in a stunning chic black satin gown with thin staps and a floor-length skirt.

The Little Women star, nominated for Leading Actress, added a pop of colour to the ensemble with multicoloured beaded earrings and a slick of coral red lipstick.

Lady Bird actress Saoirse styled her blonde locks into a sweptback hairdo, she added a touch of pink eye shadow and black winged eyeliner.

Renée ensured she honoured her Leading Actress nomination for Judy as she graced the event in an elegant satin dress.

Including a sweetheart neckline and off-shoulder detailing, the Bridget Jones actress wowed in her pink gown, which hugged her youthful-looking physique.

Supporting Actress nominee Florence hit the red carpet with a bang as she dared to be bold in a fuchsia puffball gown, complete with a thigh-skimming front piece and an elaborate dress train.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia, 33, ditched her typically girly fashion sense in favour of a vampy appearance, while Big Little Lies’ Zoe, 31, exuded sophistication in a metallic gold floor-length dress.

Highlighting her sensational figure, Emilia caught the eye in a low-scoop gown, complete with a pair of towering ankle-strap heels for height.

The media personality maintained her dark-themed look with a smouldering brown make-up look, featuring smokey eyeshadow, matte foundation and nude lipgloss to add a pop of colour.

With her tresses swept into a sleek bun, the brunette ensured focus remained on her outfit as she opted for minimal accessories by just sporting blue crystal dangle earrings.

The Los Angeles native slicked down her pixie cut while bringing out her out-of-this-world beauty with a dewy base and fierce red lipstick.

Coordinating with her make-up look in the accessory department, the TV and film star rounded off her outfit with drop earrings and a fresh patent manicure.

And Taron Egerton, who was nominated for the Leading Actor gong for his role as Elton John in biopic Rocketman, looked every inch the leading man at the event.

The Kingsman star, 30, was joined by his stunning girlfriend Emily Thomas, where he looked dapper in a crushed velvet purple tuxedo which he teamed with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and patent leather dress shoes.

Emily looked effortlessly chic in an asymmetrical black floor-length gown which showcased her svelte figure. The assistant director styled her brunette locks into a glossy curly blow-dried hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

Before the critically-acclaimed thespians hit the red carpet, DJ and presenter Vick Hope was the first to make her grand entrance, where she turned heads in a sweeping – and very leggy – red ball gown, featuring a one-shouldered design and made in a mixture of fabrics.

She added gold heels to the look and matched the dress to her lipstick, with a dramatic pop of rouge. Vick swept her sleek raven locks back into a side parting and showcased drop-earrings for a touch of sparkle.

Joker is this year’s frontrunner at the awards with a whopping 11 nominations, while The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood follow on behind with a respectable 10 nods each.

BAFTA winners and nominees are voted for by 6,500 BAFTA members, comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world.

Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner from the shortlist in round two.