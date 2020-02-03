BAFTAs 2020 red carpet: Olivia Colman in embroidered black gown

She has been busy filming the latest series of The Crown where she stars as Queen Elizabeth II.

And Olivia Colman took inspiration from her royal costumes as she attended the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Oscar-winning star, 46, looked regal in a stunning black Alexander McQueen gown with sheer chiffon sleeves and a purple floral embroidered top.

Following the lilac theme, Olivia teamed the item of clothing with a pair of matching earrings and a collection of rings.

The star also made a statement with an ERA 50:50 ring, which campaigns for gender balance and equal representation of women on screen.

Olivia styled her signature cropped brunette locks into a textured hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

Sam Mendes’ 1917 led the winners at the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The World War I masterpiece took home seven gongs, which included the Best Film, Director, Outstanding British Film, Special Visual Effects, Cinematography, Production Design and Sound at the star-studded ceremony.

While Renee Zellweger, 50, won the Leading Actress gong for her role as Judy Garland in the namesake biopic Judy with Joaquin Phoenix, 45, taking home the Leading Actor award for his role as Joker.

Despite receiving 11 nominations, Joker only took home three awards – Casting, Original Score and Joaquin’s Leading Actor gong.

Other A-lister wins included Laura Dern, 52, who won the Supporting Actress gong for her role as cutthroat lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story.

While an absent Brad Pitt won the Supporting Actor gong for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was collected by his co-star Margot Robbie who lost out on her own Supporting Actress nomination for her Sharon Tate role in the Quentin Tarantino movie.

Andy Serkis was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award by his Lord Of The Rings co-star Sir Ian McKellen while E.T producer Kathleen Kennedy received the highest honour with The Fellowship award.

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite received two wins on Sunday evening, taking home the Film Not in the English Language and Original Screenplay gongs.

Top Boy and Blue Story actor Michael Ward won the EE Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the public.

For Sama won Documentary, Jojo Rabbit won Adapted Screenplay, Le Mans ‘66 won Editing and Klaus took home the Animated Film award.

Despite not winning an award for her role, Margot Robbie’s Bombshell won the Make Up & Hair BAFTA with Little Women winning Costume Design.

Writer/director Mark Jenkin and producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite won the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Bait.

While Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) took home the British Short Film award and Grandad Was a Romantic won the British Short Animation gong.

The 2020 ceremony is the 73rd annual EE British Academy Film Awards and is considered the UK’s most prestigious awards ceremony. It is also the last event to take place ahead of the Oscars.

The ceremony was hosted by Graham Norton, taking over the role from Joanna Lumley, who hosted for two years prior.

BAFTA winners and nominees are voted for by 6,500 BAFTA members, comprised of industry professionals and creatives around the world.

Members vote to decide the nominations from hundreds of films in round one, then vote for the winner from the shortlist in round two.