Ball State students hold walkout after professor called cops on student who refused to change seats 

Students at Ball State University in Indiana walked out in protest on Tuesday demanding the retirement of a tenured professor who called the police when a black student refused to change seats for a second time.

The peaceful protest followed a confrontation between white marketing professor Shaheen Borna and business major Sultan ‘Mufasa’ Benson on Tuesday, January 21.

Video of the incident went viral and Borna was forced to apologize for his actions.

On Tuesday, a crowd of 200 to 300 students and faculty gathered on the university green calling on Iranian-born Borna to retire and serve community service.

The protest also called for mandatory diversity and conflict training for all faculty.

Chicago-born Benson addressed the crowd outside the Whitinger Business Building, where the senior business-administration major last week left the classroom of long-term faculty member Shaheen Borna when the cops were called.

‘You gonna call the police? On a young black man not doing nothing but in class learning?’ Benson said to the crowd.

‘You gonna call the police on somebody trying to further their education? You gonna call the police while I’m paying attention to what you’re teaching?

‘You gonna call the police while the rest of these students are trying to learn? …We all know how situations with the police go with young African-American men, correct?’

Benson explained that Borna, who is white, asked him to relocate from his assigned seat in the second row to a free seat in the back when another student took his spot.

During the class, another student left early leaving a space free in the front row and the professor asked Benson to move for a second time. When Benson asked why he needed to move again, Borna proceeded the call the cops and Benson decided to leave the classroom rather than relocate.

Benson said he had not wanted to move again because he had set up his laptop and it was still plugged in and charging in a wall outlet.

A video posted on social media shows Benson being asked to move to the front of the class room by a campus cop.

When the officer asked if Benson was being disruptive, he receives a collective, ‘No!’ three times from several students.

Benson later tweeted he was ‘totally disappointed’ by the incident, to which the university responded back that it was conducting a review of what happened.

Borna, who has taught at BSU since 1983, has since apologized for his actions in a letter to Benson and the other students in which he claims that his is charged with an ‘excellent educational experience’.

‘I am sorry that my actions today did not contribute to that,’ Benson wrote, the Star Press reports.

More than 100 other faculty members have signed a letter condemning the professor and his ‘rapid escalation of the situation and involvement of the police’ questioning whether he was guilty of ‘either an ignorance of or disregard for a national context where the over-policing of black communities and the criminalization of black children has been extended into every aspect of black life’.

‘We firmly believe that the police have no place in classroom management and should be relied upon only when real threats to the safety of those in the room or building exist,’ the letter reads.

Students gathered on Tuesday shouted ‘King’ at Benson as they held signs reading ‘It’s Not Going Away,’ ‘This is Not Right,’ ‘Dear White People,’ and ‘Boot Borna.’

Also attending the rally was Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns who last week called Borna’s actions a ‘gross error’ and had an ‘unwarranted overreaction’.

Mearns wrote to the student body on Thursday to say that he was out of town attending alumni events in California, but aware of the incident and taking action.

He added that school officials met with Bona to express their ‘collective concerns that the situation had unnecessarily escalated,’ and that corrective measures were put in place. Those included ‘appropriate training and oversight of the professor going forward’.

The president said that officials were meeting with Benson and the students from the class. He laid out several actions the school would be taking when he returned to campus, including scheduling a meeting next week with the Black Faculty and Staff Association ‘to seek their guidance on how we can continue to create a more inclusive campus community’.

Mearns also said he would reach out to the leadership of the Black Alumni Constituent Society to seek out ‘their counsel as well’.

Benson, in an interview with told WTTV, complained the university wasn’t treating the incident as a ‘discrimination act’.

He called it ‘a big issue, a huge issue,’ that cops were called to the class, because once the authorities were summoned, the outcome ‘could have gone several different ways.’

‘I really want Ball State to do something,’ he added

‘I don’t know man, I want them to do something that stands out that’s different. I don’t want anybody else to feel like this.’