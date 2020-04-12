Bank of China U.S.A. donates masks, gloves to first responders, essential workers

The Bank of China U.S.A. has donated hundreds of thousands of surgical masks and gloves to health care workers, front-line responders and other people in essential services in New York City over the last few days.

The donation of 120,000 surgical masks and 12,000 surgical gloves in the initial phase is near completion, with the aim of helping alleviate the shortage of personal protective equipment, Catherine Feng, senior vice president of the Bank of China New York Branch, said on Saturday.

The recipients of the donation include multiple hospitals, senior care facilities, local sanitation and postal service departments and others, according to Feng.

“The donation of personal protective equipment is much appreciated during the time of crisis in New York City and America. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc on our city and nation, and this donation of supplies will be a welcome help in our efforts to combat it,” said Congresswoman Grace Meng, who is from New York City.

When this global health crisis first started to manifest itself in the United States, Bank of China U.S.A. immediately began to procure personal protective equipment and to offer its resources to help combat impacts of COVID-19, said Xu Chen, chairman of the China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. and president and CEO of the Bank of China U.S.A.

“We’re pleased to offer some support to health care workers and other front-line responders who are battling the health care crisis. As an important part of the financial service community in New York starting from four decades ago, we’re committed to fulfill our duties and social responsibilities and serve U.S. communities offering a helping hand to fight the horrific virus,” Xu said.

The Bank of China U.S.A. said it is working to provide additional financing to U.S. clients manufacturing desperately needed ventilators and other medical supplies. The bank is also providing relief to its customers hit by the crisis in the form of waiving fees and deferring loans where possible.

The Bank of China U.S.A. is increasing its donation of money to local hospitals and foundations such as the New York Presbyterian Hospital, which plans to expand its intensive care units, and the Robin Hood Foundation, which is helping some of the hardest-hit communities in New York City, according to Feng.

Feng said the Bank of China U.S.A. is also considering donation to a New York restaurant, which offers medical workers free food.

Moreover, the Bank of China U.S.A. is reaching out to the governors’ offices of states hit hardest by the health care crisis to offer financing and other support for quickly obtaining respirators and other vital medical and personal protective equipment from China.