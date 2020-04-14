Barcelona at risk of ‘economic bankruptcy’, claims presidential candidate who slams ‘moral decay’

Barcelona presidential Josep Maria Bartomeu is heading into the final year of his tenure at the Nou Camp, and a potential successor has warned supporters of the club’s current ‘emotional’ direction

Barcelona presidential candidate and Si al futur leader Victor Font has issued a stark warning to supporters in his quest to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Font has issued a lengthy statement as he attempts to take over from Bartomeu, who cannot run for a third term in the role.

Despite their position at the top of La Liga, there has been plenty of disagreement about how the club is run financially, made all the more prominent by the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as Lionel Messi clashing with director of football Eric Abidal over the sacking of Ernesto Valverde, senior players have been in conflict with senior figures over their recent 70 per cent wage cut.

Font said: ”For some time now the project Si al futur has been warning Barca members that the club was heading towards the ‘perfect storm’ – it had to replace the best generation of footballers in history.

“And all this had to be done while preserving the ownership of the club in the hands of the members and its competitive capacity both in football and in all sections.

“If the risks were great, they have now become gigantic. We are in the midst of a pandemic that has brought the planet to a halt and will have effects in all walks of life, also in sport, that today we cannot yet foresee.

“Likewise, for months we have witnessed a shameful escalation of chapters in the club’s institutional behaviour in which the latest event hides the seriousness of the previous one, a process that culminated in recent days with accusations and serious reproaches among board members, and six abrupt resignations.

“And just as the only priority should be to get the club out of the crisis, the presidency announces a new remodelling of the board of directors in order to stay in power. What is at risk now is Barca as a whole.

“This is not a recent problem – we have experienced the sentencing of the club in the Neymar case, the disagreements made public between employees and players with executives and managers, and the audit of the case on social networks, which seems will confirm the scandal.

“Let’s add an erratic sports policy, the breaking up of the board of directors and the significant reduction in income due to the pandemic.

“The result is the danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay in which the club has settled. Game over.”

In a recent blow, vice presidents Enrique Tombas and Emili Rousand and directors Maria Teixidor, Silvio Elias, Jordi Clasamiglia and Josep Pont all left the club, shortly after it was alleged that a social media company was hired to criticise key figures.

The letter said: “We hereby want to communicate that the undersigned managers have transferred to President Bartomeu our decision to irrevocably resign from our position as managers of FC Barcelona.

“We have reached this point by not being able to reverse the criteria and forms of management of the club in the face of the important challenges of the future and, especially, from the new post-pandemic scenario.

“We must also highlight our disenchantment with the unfortunate episode on social networks, known as ‘Barcagate’, which we learned about through the press.”