Barcelona chief admits club has ‘not been making any money’ due to coronavirus pandemic

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has admitted that the club is not making any money due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Barca players agreed a 70 per-cent wage cut this week in order to allow non-playing staff to receive wages.

La Liga is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barca’s last game came against Real Sociedad on March 7, before the league was suspended. As a result, they haven’t played in just under a month, and it is believed that won’t change any time soon. With the transfer window looming, clubs are making contingency plans for how to approach the summer with less money.

Barcelona’s players have agreed to take a 70-per-cent wage cut in order to allow non-playing staff to continue earning. And Bartomeu insisted that was necessary, considering the fact that the club is not making any money. “It depends how long it lasts,” he said to Spanish outlet SPORT, when asked how badly the club is being impacted by the current events. “Since March 14, we have not been making money.

“We’re not selling tickets, the schools are closed, there are no games, nothing. “Now we’re trying to manage the outgoings we have. When we open again, we will see how much we have not earned. “The sporting measures were the first we wanted to make. Now there are others because it’s not enough to compensate for what is not coming in. “There will be more talks, projects will be delayed.”