Barcelona experience first two coronavirus cases after positive tests confirmed

Two members of Barcelona’s medical staff have tested positive for coronavirus

Barcelona have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with two members of their medical staff testing positive for the disease.

Spanish publication La Vanguardia are reporting that the club’s chief of medical services Ramon Canal and their handball medic Josep Antoni Guttierez have contracted COVID-19.

Canal, 59, was the first person to test positive for the virus and both he and Guttierez are currently hospitalised while being treated for their symptoms.

Barcelona are yet to address the reports but Spain remains on lockdown, with the country reporting 56,188 cases of the virus and 4,089 deaths from it.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has urged fans to self-isolate to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in a message posted on social media.

“These are difficult days for everyone,” the Argentine superstar wrote. “We are worried about what is happening and we want to help, putting ourselves in the position of those who suffering the most, either because they are affected directly or their family or friends are, or because they are working on the front line in the fight in hospitals and health centres.

“I want to send them all my support. Health has to come first. It is an exceptional moment and we have to follow all the recommendations from the health authorities and public authorities.

“That is the only way that we can fight it effectively. It is time to be responsible and stay at home. Furthermore, it is a great chance to spend time with your loved ones, time you don’t always have.

“My best to everyone and let’s hope we can turn this situation around, the quicker the better.”

Meanwhile, the players are said to be in negotiations over taking a pay cut to help the club deal with the financial impact of the virus.

They reportedly rejected a 70 per cent wage cut but are willing to accept a 30 per cent reduction until the end of the season.