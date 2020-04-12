Barcelona face deadline to sign Chelsea star Willian amid new contract talks

Barcelona are leading the way to sign Chelsea winger Willian.

Barcelona feel they have to either sign Chelsea forward Willian in the summer window, or forget about the idea of ever signing him, according to reports in Spain. Willian is out of contract in the summer, and is not expected to extend his current deal.

Willian is expected to walk away from Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this summer. The 30-year-old’s contract will expire in a matter of months, and he doesn’t appear to be anywhere near extending it. Instead, he appears to be on the brink of departing west London after seven years in the capital. It seems that he will leave the Premier League, with Barcelona said to be keen on signing him.

The La Liga leaders have tried multiple times to sign the Brazilian, but have fallen short each time. They were said to be willing to pay upwards of £50million for his signature back in January 2019, but Chelsea refused. Instead, they kept him around, and he repaid Frank Lampard’s faith this season by chipping in with five goals and five assists in 28 Premier League games. And with his exit looming, Tottenham and Barca are believed to be the two sides leading the way to sign him.

However, Spanish outlet SPORT reports that Barcelona know they must sign him now or risk missing out on him before the end of his career. Speaking on Monday, Willian admitted he doesn’t expect to sign an extension to his contract with Chelsea. “I’ve built something fantastic at Chelsea,” he said. “I’m especially fond of the fans and the people that work there, and I’ve felt very settled.