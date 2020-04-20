Barcelona manager reveals truth behind Lionel Messi links to Manchester City

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has spoken about Lionel Messi’s future.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been linked with a move away from the Nourishments Camp after a series of public falling outs with senior club officials. A reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is one of the touted options.

Another report coming out of Italy is that Inter Milan are considering a summer move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi’s contract does not expire until next summer but he has an agreement in place which could allow him to walk away for free at the end of the season. The 32-year-old joined Barcelona from Newell’s Old Boys in 2004 and graduated through the academy in Catalonia to become arguably the greatest player of all time. And Setien thinks his forward will remain under his tutorship without seeking a move elsewhere. “These are normal things at big clubs,” he told TV3 after six club directors resigned.

“Perhaps the sad thing is that these crises are transmitted to the media. “It would be better to work in a quieter environment but things are like that. “I don’t think what happened has made a player like Messi rethink whether or not to [stay with] the club. I am sure he will finish his career at Camp Nou.” La Liga is currently suspended because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona are sitting pretty at the top of the table but Real Madrid are just two points behind. There are suggestions the season could be called early which would mean Barcelona would be handed the title. But Setien does not feel that would be the appropriate action to take as there are still nine fixtures remaining. “I would like to be the champion by playing La Liga, winning it on the pitch,” he said.