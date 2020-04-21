Barcelona ‘need to sell’ Philippe Coutinho but could keep Chelsea target for one reason

Barcelona have been advised that keeping Philippe Coutinho could be a good thing.

Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho has been backed to stay at the club this summer despite interest from the Premier League, due to the management style of Barca boss Quique Setien. Coutinho is wanted by a host of clubs ahead of the summer window, with Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested.

Coutinho continues to be linked with a move away from the Nou Camp. The Brazilian forward has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season, but has failed to impress. The German side will not make his move permanent at the end of the season due to his £104million price tag. Multiple Premier League teams were said to be interested in acquiring his services, with Chelsea and Tottenham said to be leading the way.

However, Barca boss Setien indicated that he wanted to keep Coutinho at the club next season, as he called the forward a “great player”. And now, it appears he could be given a second chance at the Nou Camp. That would be a big blow to Chelsea’s transfer plans, with Frank Lampard reportedly determined to get the best out of the attacker if he joined the Blues. But ESPN pundit Gab Marcotti believes fans shouldn’t read too much into Setien’s comments.

Speaking on ESPN FC, he explained that it wouldn’t be the worst thing for either the club or the player if Coutinho ended up staying. Marcotti claimed Coutinho would be much more suited to playing under Setien than he was for former boss Ernesto Valverde. “What’s Setien supposed to say? ‘No, I don’t want Coutinho’?” he said. “First of all, I don’t know what kind of say Setien has.