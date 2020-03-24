Barcelona news LIVE: Lionel Messi coronavirus message, club issued £136m transfer option

Barcelona news, transfer gossip and updates are coming thick and fast and Express Sport has all the latest from the Nou Camp.

Lautaro Martinez decision

Chimy Avila responds

Omer Beyaz interest

Wanted: Luiz Felipe

Neymar valuation

Lionel Messi coronavirus message

Marc Cucurella latest

Wanted: Leon Bailey

Sadio Mane to Real Madrid

Emerson Palmieri bid

Barcelona news LIVE updates and transfer gossip from the Nou Camp Sunday, March 15 Barcelona have registered their interest in Lazio defender Luiz Felipe The Spanish champions have dispatched scouts to watch him several times PSG have lowered their valuation of Neymar from £182million to £136m Lionel Messi has delivered a message amid the coronavirus crisis

Lautaro Martinez decision Barcelona have decided to pay Lautaro Martinez’s release clause. That’s according to Tuttosport, who claim the Catalan giants are determined to sign the Inter Milan forward. The Spanish champions had previously considered a two-player plus cash offer involving Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic because of Financial Fair Play restrictions. But reports now claim Barcelona are set to activate the £101million release clause to capture the 22-year-old.

Chimy Avila responds Chimy Avila has distanced himself from rumours linking him with a high-profile transfer to Barcelona. The Catalan giants, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are monitoring the forward, who scored nine goals in 18 top-flight appearances this season before suffering a Cruciate Ligament Rupture. “I was only thinking about achieving survival with Osasuna,” he told Marca when asked about his thoughts on the interest. “I didn’t think about those things. Maybe when I’m back my agent he will tell me things.” The 26-year-old also admitted that he would one day love to play with Lionel Messi. “Everyone would like to play with him because he’s the best in the world. But it’s not a dream, as such. All of this has to be overcome first, but it could happen with the national team as well [as at Barcelona].”

Omer Beyaz interest Barcelona are monitoring Turkish teenager Omer Beyaz, say Fotospor. The youngster, 16, has a growing reputation having impressed for Turkey’s Under-17 side and been included in two of Fenerbahce’s top-flight match-day squads. But his exploits have captured the attention of some of Europe’s biggest sides with Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City tracking his progress. The attacking midfielder’s contract will expire in June 2021 and Fenerbahce face the prospect of losing their promising talent on the cheap.

Wanted: Luiz Felipe Barcelona have registered their interest in Lazio defender Luiz Felipe. That’s according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, who claim Barcelona have dispatched scouts to watch him several times this season. The Catalan currently have three central defenders in Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti – but they want a fourth. Marca claim Sporting director Eric Abidal is particularly interested in the 22-year-old Brazilian talent, whose contract expires in June 2022.

Neymar valuation Barcelona have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Neymar in the summer transfer widow as PSG have now lowered their asking price for the Brazilian superstar. According to ESPN’s Ligue 1 journalist, Julien Laurens, reported via Spanish publication Sport, PSG have lowered their asking price from £182million (€200m) to £136m (€150m). The Catalan giants failed to get a deal completed last summer for Neymar, as they were unable to reach an agreement with PSG before the transfer window closed. However, with the Ligue 1 club now lowering their demands there is a better chance a deal can be agreed when the next transfer window opens.

Lionel Messi coronavirus message Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has delivered a message amid the coronavirus crisis in Spain. The Argentine magician is currently training at his own home after Barcelona suspended all first-team activities for the foreseeable future. “These are complicated days for everyone,” Messi wrote on Instagram. “We live worried about what is happening and we want to help by putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the worst of it, either because it directly affected them or their family and friends, or because they are working on the front line to combat it in hospitals and health centres. I want to send a lot of strength to all of them. “Health must always come first. It is an exceptional moment and you must follow the instructions of both health organisations and public authorities. Only in this way can we combat it effectively. “It is the time to be responsible and stay at home. It is also perfect to enjoy that time with your [family], something that you can not always have. A hug and hopefully we can turn this situation around as soon as possible.”

Marc Cucurella latest Chelsea are tracking Marc Cucurella but face competition from a host of European rivals for the youngster’s signature in the summer, according to reports. Currently on loan at Getafe, the Barcelona youth prospect is on Chelsea’s radar is also attracting interest from Napoli, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. Cucurella has impressed during his spell away from the Nou Camp this season, with the left-sided midfielder scoring once and providing five assists in 34 La Liga matches for Getafe. The 21-year-old can also play in defence and is therefore a potential option for Chelsea at the end of the season, according to Goal. Barcelona already have an arrangement to sell the Spaniard to Getafe for just €6million (£5.4m) at the end of the campaign, although a 40 per cent sell-on clause will be included in that deal. It is also reported that Getafe’s permanent deal will include a buy-out clause of around €25m (£23m), which is said to be attractive to Napoli and the Bundesliga suitors.

Wanted: Leon Bailey Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is lining up an £85million move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jamaican international Leon Bailey after watching him destroy Rangers in the Europa League. Bailey, 22, who has three years left on his contract with the Bundesliga outfit has also attracted interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. While Bayern Munich have been keen on Bailey for the two seasons but Bayer are reluctant to do business with them and would rather sell to a Premier League club. Chelsea had scouts paying particular attention to Bailey when he scored against Rangers on Thursday night, and Lampard is ready to make a move. Lampard is set for a significant overhaul of his squad this summer with older stars like Willian who interests Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as well as Pedro set to leave the club.

Sadio Mane to Real Madrid Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been contacted by Real Madrid to inform the Senegalese forward that they have made him a summer transfer target after he has had another impressive season for the Reds. Los Blancos’ boss Zinedine Zidane wants to strengthen his attacking options at the end of the season. And according to the Mirror, Mane’s representatives have been made aware of Real’s interest. The Spanish side have been impressed with Mane’s development under Jurgen Klopp and now want to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Emerson Palmieri bid Juventus will make a £25million offer for Chelsea misfit Emerson Palmieri in the summer. The Serie A giants have been tracking the Brazil-born Italian international for months, and had one offer rebuffed in January. But Juventus’ former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is determined to rejig his defence this summer and Emerson, 25, is top of their list, Express Sport understands. Chelsea boss Lampard is particularly keen on Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, who he wants to make his long-term left-back but Porto’s Alex Telles is seen as an alternative to the England international.

Lautaro Martinez decision

Chimy Avila responds

Omer Beyaz interest

Wanted: Luiz Felipe

Neymar valuation

Lionel Messi coronavirus message

Marc Cucurella latest

Wanted: Leon Bailey

Sadio Mane to Real Madrid

Emerson Palmieri bid