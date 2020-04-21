Barcelona sent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer message amid £50m bid speculation

Barcelona are being linked with a move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona need to make sure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can fit in their style of play before they launch a summer bid to sign the Arsenal striker. That’s the opinion of Barcelona legend Rivaldo, who believes the club should do their homework on the Gambonese star before making a bid.

Barcelona are one of the clubs said to be interested in Aubameyang. The Gunners’ captain has been tipped to leave this summer as his contract winds down. He will become a free agent in the summer of 2021 if he doesn’t sign a new deal, and Arsenal will likely want to avoid losing him for nothing like they did with Aaron Ramsey to Juventus. Aubameyang is said to be cautious about signing a new deal due to the high possibility that he’ll miss out on playing Champions League football next season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both rumoured to be interested, amid reports Arsenal will let him leave for £50million. Manchester United were previously linked, though it now appears they won’t be making a bid. Instead, they are looking into the chances of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham, who is also said to be interested in a summer transfer. That leaves the door for a bidding war between the two El Classico sides. Barca are on the hunt for a new striker to act as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, and are expected to sign Lautaro Martinez.

If they can’t sign him, however, it is highly likely that they will go after Aubameyang instead. But Rivaldo has urged caution over their summer plans, and warned his old club to make sure he will fit in their system before they make a move. Writing in his Betfair column, the Brazilian praised Arsenal’s leading striker, but said Barca have to be sure they aren’t making a big mistake buying him. “Barcelona always looks for the best players available in the market and Aubameyang is obviously a great player who could be a boost for the club,” Rivaldo wrote.