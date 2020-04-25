Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele talking to Anthony Martial about Man Utd transfer

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele could join Anthony Martial at Manchester United when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has talked to Anthony Martial about life at Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, reports say. The duo are both team-mates at international level. And Dembele is being eyed by the Red Devils, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to add more firepower to his attack at the earliest opportunity.

Barcelona star Dembele could leave the Nou Camp when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign. The France international has failed to live up to expectations ever since his huge £135million move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. Injuries have constantly blighted him at the Nou Camp but, despite that, Catalan newspaper Sport say United are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford. And it’s even suggested that Dembele has spoken to Martial about what life at Old Trafford is like. While the exact details of their conversation aren’t disclosed, Martial will likely have had only positive things to say. The striker has enjoyed a fine campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, becoming one of the first names on the Norweigan’s team-sheet. KEY STORY: Man Utd owners the Glazers may sell up faster because of coronavirus crisis

Martial has scored 16 goals across all competitions with only Marcus Rashford, on 19, finding the net more this season. The Frenchman was never a regular at United during the days where Jose Mourinho ruled the Old Trafford roost. But that’s changed this season, with Martial trusted by Solskjaer to lead the line. While United admire Dembele, a transfer to Old Trafford for the former Borussia Dortmund star is far from straightforward. The club are worried about the player’s torrid injury record and are determined to find out more ahead of any potential transfer deal. DON’T MISS Man Utd chief Ed Woodward could sign four free agents to save millions in transfer window Man Utd may turn to Memphis Depay or Wilfried Zaha because of Jadon Sancho difficulty Man Utd face Anthony Martial leaving Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails mission

And Arsenal are set to rival them for the Barcelona star, with Mikel Arteta keen on bringing the forward to the Premier League as well. Barcelona hero Rivaldo recently expressed a belief his old side should sell Dembele due to his failure to ever live up to his massive price tag. The Blaugrana legend told Betfair: “Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona almost three years ago and he has already had enough time to establish himself in the club and prove his value. It’s possible that he will never show his quality at the club. “He is still a player with huge potential, but I think this summer could be the right opportunity for Barcelona to sell or even exchange him for a player they’re chasing already. “He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he might also have tried to give more at some moments.

“Things haven’t gone according to expectations and he might be able to revive his career at another club where he will feel more confident to play at his best. “Barcelona seems to be trying to sign Neymar and Lautaro Martinez, so Dembele will probably struggle to get in the first team next season. “Additionally, Barcelona would need to reduce its squad and earn some money if they really want to succeed in bringing in their current targets. To sign new players, others must leave.” Dembele has made 74 appearances for Barcelona, with 19 goals recorded during that time. But a parting of the ways looks increasingly likely due to his failure to ever stay fit and achieve consistency.