Barcelona urged to keep Antoine Griezmann by Rivaldo amid Inter Milan and PSG links

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has had his say on Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona have been urged to keep Antoine Griezmann this summer, amid reports suggesting the Catalans will use him in a player swap deal to sign either Neymar or Lautaro Martinez this summer. Barca legend Rivaldo believes the Catalans need to have patience with last year’s big-money signing.

Griezmann has only been at Barcelona for less than a season, but speculation is already mounting that he will leave. The Frenchman hasn’t exactly hit the ground running, and has failed to gel properly with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He has looked solid in flashes, but hasn’t shown the same level of consistency as he did with Atletico Madrid, prior to his £107million switch last summer. The 29-year-old has bagged an impressive 14 goals in 37 games across all competitions this year, but with Barca on the hunt for a host of new faces this summer, rumours suggest he could be moved on.

Paris Saint-Germain are apparently targetting a deal to sign the forward in exchange for Neymar, in an attempt to please Kylian Mbappe. And Inter Milan were also linked, due to Barca’s interest in signing Martinez. Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu recently admitted that the club will have to use player exchange deals in order to improve the squad this summer. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a large impact on the footballing economy, and the La Liga leaders aren’t expected to fork out big money to sign their targets.

However, Rivaldo has urged the club to keep Griezmann around this summer, and said they need to be more patient with the striker. “There are growing rumours about a potential Antoine Griezmann transfer to Internazionale in exchange for Lautaro Martínez or even a deal that could see the Frenchman go to PSG and Neymar come the other way,” he wrote in his Betfair column. “But I believe that Barça’s board will give Griezmann more time to make an impression at the club. “In Italy, Griezmann would have more difficulties and I think his future is in La Liga where he is well-adapted and ready to show his best game regularly.