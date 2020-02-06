Barnes & Noble cancels Black History Month books after giving iconic characters faces of color

Barnes & Noble cancelled a book series that was to help celebrate Black History Month on Wednesday after the bookseller faced a backlash over the project, which substituted the faces of iconic characters with faces of color.

Critics complained the ‘Diverse Editions’ book series, which gave Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and Frankenstein’s Monster black faces, and dressed a dark-skinned Mr. Hyde in a turban, as well as made similar representations on another 9 classic novels, missed the point of setting aside February to celebrate and call attention to black history.

Several authors took to social media to say the series, which the largest bookseller in the US was to sell in its stores, should have promoted black writers instead.

The controversy became so intense, Barnes & Noble tweeted it was cancelling an event kicking off the limited edition book series at its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York Wednesday, and nixing the project.

TBWA/Chiat/Day, the the American division of international advertising agency TBWA Worldwide, also was called out on social media for spearheading the project for the bookseller and publishing partner, Penguin Random House.

TBWA/Chiat/Day, which in an earlier incarnation of the firm produced Apple’s famed ‘1984’ commercial for its Macintosh computers, said the the controversial book series ‘was cancelled’ and apologized for the ‘offense it has caused.’

The criticisms posted online came mostly from book writers who were outraged at how the project could have botched the opportunity to promote black authors.

Romance novelist Tracey Livesay tweeted ‘Is it really this hard?’

‘People sat down & had meetings & put a lot of energy & money into creating covers f/black people on books w/ the same old stories INSTEAD of promoting books written by black authors & featuring black characters?WTF?!’ she wrote in the online post.

Karen Stone, author of ‘Just South of Home,’ a Kirkus Reviews Best Middle Grade Book of 2019, said she worried over the impact the series would have had on young people.

‘Can you imagine a young Black girl seeing a cover with someone who looks like her but then finds nothing that reflects her in the pages? No Black girls at all? Y’all that is more than a bait and switch. That’s harmful,’ she wrote in a tweet posted earlier in the week.

Rod T. Faulkner, a science fiction and fantasy writer, wrote a piece on Medium, ‘How Barnes & Noble’s ‘Diverse Editions’ Of Classic Novels Widely Miss The Mark,’ which called the series ‘literary blackface’.

Some critics pointed out that part of the problem was that artificial intelligence was used.

AI, according to the book jackets, was used to ‘analyze the text from 100 of the most famous titles, searching the text to see if it omitted ethnicity of primary characters.’

‘Using speech and linguistic patterns, our natural language processing (NLP) algorithms accounted for the fact that when authors describe a character, they rarely outright state their race, but often use more poetic and descriptive language,’ the book jackets explained.

Twelve book titles were found that ‘didn’t specify race or ethnicity,’ which the book editors thought could be ‘re-imagined’.

Other titles in the series, made in partnership with Penguin Random House, that were given the special covers included ‘Moby Dick’, ‘Emma’, ‘The Secret Garden’, ‘Treasure Island’, ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ and ‘The Three Musketeers’.

The last two were the only ones written by a black author, French author Alexandre Dumas.

A statement accompanying the bookseller’s tweet on Wednesday said that Barnes & Nobles acknowledged ‘the voices who have expressed concerns about the Diverse Editions project.

‘Diverse Editions presented new covers of classic books through a series of classic books through a series of limited-edition jackets, designed by artists hailing from different ethnicities and backgrounds.

‘The covers are not a substitute for black voices or writers of color,’ the tweet explains, whose work and voices deserve to be heard.’

Barnes & Nobles added that those who ‘championed this initiative did so convinced it would help drive engagement with these classic titles,’ and that the project was inspired by the bookseller’s work with schools and created to help raise awareness of black history during February.