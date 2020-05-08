Barr tells Trump officials to abandon attempt to get Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare in full

Attorney General Bill Barr told top administration officials in a meeting on Monday that they should drop their plot to have the Supreme Court strike down Obamacare in full.

CNN reported that Barr met with Vice President Mike Pence, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, members of the Domestic Policy Council and several other administation officials and told them they should reconsider before Wednesday, the deadline for alterations to the government’s argument.

Barr’s pitch was political, CNN said, as he believes that the administration’s stance on killing Obamacare could have repercussions on the ability for the president to be re-elected in the fall.

Instead, Barr suggested that the administration modify its stance to allow some parts of the Affordable Care Act to be preserved.

A group of Republican states are trying to get the entire law invalidated.

They argue that the individual insurance requirement is unconstitutional, thus making the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

Currently, the Trump administration supports that position as well.

No decision was made at the time of the meeting, CNN reported.

The coronavirus pandemic could make healthcare a top-tier issue in the general election.

While Democrats were split on whether they wanted to improve upon Obamacare – a stance backed by presumptive nominee Joe Biden – or move toward a Medicare-for-all plan – backed by Bernie Sanders and other, more progressive candidates – the party was in lock step on wanting to get more Americans insured.

Republicans, on the other hand, have long wanted to repeal Obamacare – but neither Trump nor his Capitol Hill allies have produced a definitive plan for what would come next.

Democrats are aware of this.

Party members were licking their lips at the idea of ‘using the virus as a bat to bludgeon Republicans on healthcare,’ Politico Playbook said, after Trump announced on April 1 that he would not be reopening the Obamacare markets.

Trump and Pence instead pitched paying hospitals directly for uninsured Americans’ COVID-19 treatments.

‘You have a perfectly good answer in front of you, and instead you’re going to make another one up,’ one Republican told Politico, responding to the quickly hatched plan. ‘It’s purely ideological.’

An administration official also told Politico ‘it’s a bad decision opticswise.’

‘It politicizes people’s access to health services during a serious national health emergency,’ the official said.

A Trump donor, oil executive Dan Eberhart, told NBC News several days later, ‘Not having a plan for the rising uninsured yet seems to be a blind spot.’

‘The Democrats took the House in the 2018 midterms largely by having better answers on healthcare, so I think this could be a massive political liability in the fall,’ Eberhart said.

‘Trump has provided sober and strong leadership, but this could prove to be his Achilles’ heel in November,’ the Trump donor added.

While the result of the Supreme Court’s Obamacare case wouldn’t be expected until after the November election, the court would likely hear the case in the fall – giving Democrats the chance to wield a big bat when highlighting the administration’s position.