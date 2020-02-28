Batter the devil you know! People share their bizarre pancake rituals

Shrove Tuesday enthusiasts have been sharing their pancake adventures on social media – including less-than-conventional toppings, tossing fails and some masterpieces in batter.

In the Christian calendar, today marks a final day of feasting before Lent officially begins tomorrow. And social media is showing that the traditional Mardi Gras treat – fluffy discs of flour, milk and eggs whisked together and quickly fried – can take many forms.

Pancake fans have been getting busy in the kitchen – with vastly varying results. For every creative design that looks too pretty too eat – think squirrels, pop stars, bicycles – there’s plenty more photos showing sad piles of batter that have landed on the kitchen floor.

When sports broadcaster Ian ‘Moose’ Abrahams shared his annual snap of how he likes to enjoy a Shrove Tuesday breakfast – with a ready-made supermarket batter and a can of tinned tuna – he was greeted with the same annual response: derision at his unconventional topping.

His timeline was quickly awash with green vomiting emojis as the sugar and lemon brigade couldn’t quite fathom his dedication to a fish-heavy breakfast.

He’s not alone is shunning the traditional foolproof combo though; Worldwide Cancer Research shared a photo of its beaming communications executive, known as Rachel, tucking into a plate of tinned spaghetti atop a perfect circle of pancake.

And bacon, maple syrup and pancakes might feel wrong on the British side of the Pond but plenty of UK fans admitted it was their perfect Shrove Tuesday combo

Anyone looking for pancake fails will find them in Shrove Tuesday droves on social media, there’s crepes stuck to the ceiling and the floor, a pancake that took on a phallic shape in the pan and what can only be described as scrambled pancake. One Twitter user remarked: ‘Good job I’m married’ after posting a photo of a chaotic batter mess in her kitchen.

Elsewhere, there was plenty of pancake art to behold. Why would you make a pancake to eat when you could wear it as a mask?

Others spent time painstakingly recreating their idols – including late rapper Tupac and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle – in batter; none of which looked particularly appetising.

Daytime telly got in on the pancake action too, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reaching for the frying pan on Tuesday’s This Morning – departing the ITV studios to flip pancakes.

In a bid to beat the world record for pancake flipping, the duo were tossing pancakes from a pan beside a vast measuring tape before later tucking in to the sweet treats which were whisked up by Ainsley Harriott.

The trio were attempting to beat the world record, which is listed as: ‘The highest pancake toss measured 9.47 m (31 ft 1 in) and was achieved by Dominic Cuzzacrea (USA) at Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, New York, USA, on 13 November 2010. Dominic beat his own previous record by 30 cm (11.8 in).’

It was every man for himself during the competition, where pancakes were flying all through the air and nearly hitting the participants.

Holly was repeatedly grumbling about her pancakes flying backward while the boys were working hard in their gruelling attempt.