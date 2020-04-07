BBC QT: Matt Hancock admits he ‘didn’t know’ nurses aren’t counted in COVID 19 death toll

MATT HANCOCK was forced to admit he “didn’t know” nurses were not included in the UK’s death toll for coronavirus.

The Health Secretary appeared on BBC’s Question Time last night alongside Donna Kinnair, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Nursing, Labour MP Yvette Cooper and John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York. Just days after recovering from coronavirus, the Health Secretary fielded questions on the government’s approach to testing and protective equipment.

Matt began answering a question from host Fiona Bruce on the number of deaths from healthcare workers.

He said: “Nurses, doctors, all health care professionals put themselves literally on the frontline.

“And we’ve seen, very sadly, four doctors die so far, and some nurses.”

Ms Kinnair then interjected: “We haven’t even counted the nurses yet, because I’ve been asking for the stats on nurses that are ill.”

Matt Hancock then conceded: “Okay, I didn’t know that, we will sort that out.”

Matt Hancock – 4 Doctors have died & some nurses Donna Kinnair(Royal College of Nursing) – They’re not even counting the nurses, Matt…#bbcqt #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/PIghy1yuxy — Haggis_UK ������������ ������������ (@Haggis_UK) April 2, 2020

The news follows a furore over testing in the UK being massively lower than other countries with similar timeframes for the virus’ outbreak.

Despite having capacity for 12,799 daily tests in England, there were only 10,657 carried out on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously held talks with industry figures, issuing what his department said was a “rallying call” to improve diagnostic capability.

However, some NHS trusts have said they are limited in the number of tests they can carry out due to continued shortages of swabs, reagents and testing kits. Scientists find coronavirus patients most infectious in FIRST WEEK of symptoms

Matt Hancock also addressed the demand for PPE in the health care services, saying he will “not rest” until it’s delivered.

He said: “Essentially the quantity of the stuff is not the problem in protective equipment.

“The challenge is getting it to every single one of the 1.4 million NHS staff, the over 2 million social care staff.

“It is a huge logistical exercise.

“Because getting kit out of the warehouse and into the hands and onto the face of every single nurse who needs it, every single doctor, the right kit, it’s one of the biggest logistical challenges of peacetime.”

The Health Secretary’s appearance on the show came after the landmark announcement from him that the NHS’s debt is wiped.

He said: “Today, to help NHS trusts to deliver what’s needed without worrying about past finances, I can announce that I’m writing off £13.4bn of historic NHS debt.” “This landmark step will not only put the NHS in a stronger position to be able to respond to this global coronavirus pandemic, but it will ensure that our NHS has stronger foundations for the future too.”

He had also made £300m available for community pharmacies and that he wanted to make sure “every part” of the health and care system was supported.