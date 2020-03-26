BBC This Country fans notice awkward moment before ‘bittersweet’ finale

Fans of the hit BBC show This Country are sad to be waving goodbye to the mockumentary that has come to an abrupt end. But before the finale, eagle-eyed fans spotted an awkward moment

BBC’s This Country came to an end last night with fans flocking to social media to bid farewell to the mockumentary – but they couldn’t help but notice an awkward moment.

Following three successful series, This Country came to a climactic end during the annual Harvest Festival which brings the entire village together.

Reverend Seaton dropped a bombshell and announced that he would be hanging up his robes in the Cotswolds village and venturing for a new life and new parish in Bristol.

Cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe were not happy with the announcement and vowed to keep the vicar in the village.

“That seems utter madness to me,” exclaimed a hurt Kurtan while a grumpy Kerry resigned from the Harvest Festival committee.

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show coming to an end, one fan tweeted: “A brilliant end to This Country the BBC mockumentary today. Pretty bittersweet.”

“This Country was a BRILLIANT series. Shame it’s come to an end,” penned a second.

While a third went on to say: “This Country on the BBC has come to end. Epic final series in what is the best comedy since The Office. This is a comedy that will stand the test of time.”

“This Country on BBC is the best thing on TV and I’m emotional it’s over,” added another.

However, some viewers were quick to notice that when announcing the episode had gone live, a BBC voiceover artist was caught up in an ironic moment shortly before Boris Johnson announced that the UK was to be placed on immediate lockdown.

“Very badly timed voiceover on BBC One before the PM’s statement. ‘Stay tuned for the big finale of This Country’. #PMStatement” tweeted one viewer.

While a second went on to comment: “BBC voiceover guy trolling us all prior to the Boris announcement by teasing the Series Finale of ‘This Country’.”

This Country first broadcast in 2017 and three years later has gone from strength to strength.

2018 saw the mockumentary pick up a BAFTA for the Best Scripted Comedy while Daisy May Cooper who plays Kerry went on to win Best Female Comedy Performance.

Speaking ahead of the third series, Daisy May Cooper joked that the show could return if the pair “need the money”.

This Country is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.