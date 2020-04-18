BBC Weather: Britons brace for heavy thunderstorms this weekend as warm spell comes to end

BBC Weather forecaster Sarah Keith-Lucas warned the balmy sunshine will be coming to an end as Britain braces for the first wave of heavy rain of the month.

BBC Weather meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas warned the first bout of heavy rain will begin to hit southern England and south Wales starting from Friday afternoon. After a dry and settled start across most of the UK, the rain will start to push into the south of the country from the Channel Islands, sparking the odd “rumble of thunder” in the most affected areas. The BBC Weather forecaster said: “It’s a fairly quiet start of the day for many areas.

“We’ve got some clear spells around but there is some rain on the way and, for some parts of southern England, that will be the first rain that we’ve had during April so far. “A bit of a change in weather type through today. Still a lot of dry weather with lots of sunshine around too. But some much-needed rain, in fact, falling in some parts of England and South Wales. “We’ve already had some showers overnight across the southeast but some heavier bursts of rain now pushing across southern England, the Channel Islands, and a little bit further north into south Wales as well.” Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland are expected to remain mainly dry throughout the day although temperatures will be lower compared to the balmy conditions of the past few days.

Ms Keith-Lucas continued: “Plenty of sunshine across East Anglia towards northern England, north Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland too. A largely dry, settled story here. “Temperatures only about 9C around the east coast of Scotland and northeast England as well but, for most of us, we’re looking at highs of about 11C-16C, so a little bit cooler than it was yesterday. “As we move through the day into the evening hours we keep a fair amount of cloud in the south, again with some patchy rain, and clearer skies across the north. “But later tonight another batch of pretty heavy showers and thunderstorms moves up from the English Channel so you may well hear the odd rumble of thunder across southern England, south Wales and into the Midlands, too.

“To the north of that, a slightly cooler night – we’ve got clear spells for most of us and frost-free to start your Saturday.” The unsettled conditions in southern England and south Wales are due to continue through the weekend but the BBC Weather forecaster suggested the rain will “fizzle out” as the day develops.” She added: “Saturday, initially, some heavy showers across England and Wales. “Much of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland remaining dry again with a lot of sunshine around.