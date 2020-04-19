BBC Weather: Europe divided by thunderstorm showers and heatwave temperature spike

BBC WEATHER has forecast thunderstorms and rain showers for parts of Europe while other areas see a sharp rise in temperature and sunshine.

BBC Weather forecaster Chris Fawkes predicted unsettled weather for Spain and Portugal over the next few days. He noted both countries would see thunderstorms and showers through the week. However, throughout much of central Europe, it will remain dry and sunny with countries seeing temperatures as high as 26 degrees.

Mr Fawkes said: “There will be fine settled sunny weather for much of central Europe. “Sunny weather for France to the United Kingdom as temperatures for these areas will be rising over the next few days. “We have got some rain to come across Turkey with some outbreaks of rain and fairly cool winds around. “That rain slowly pulls away from Istanbul as we get into Thursday but there will certainly still be some cool air hanging around.

“For Spain and Portugal, the next couple of days are looking very unsettled with rain and thunderstorms widely across both countries.” The BBC Weather forecaster went on to explain the surge in temperature across central Europe. He said: “Further north of Spain it is warmer and temperatures up to 24 degrees Celsius in Paris. “It will be 21 degrees in London so some fine weather for the time of year.

“It will also be warm for much of Germany with Frankfurt seeing the hottest temperature of 24 degrees. “In Paris, it gets warmer still, the temperature here could reach 26 degrees on Friday. “Temperatures will start to cool off in London as we get towards the end of the week and the weekend where we could see some rain at times.”