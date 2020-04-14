BBC Weather warning:How long have we got before huge 15C temperature drop ends UK heatwave

THE Easter weekend heatwave will return again today, as forecasts predict the hottest day of the year so far – but the latest BBC weather forecast also showed the heatwave won’t last long before dramatic 15C temperature plunge on Monday.

The Easter weekend heatwave will not last long according to the latest BBC weather forecast, which predicted a chilly 15C temperature drop within just 48 hours. The UK is set to be hotter than Spain, Rome and Las Vegas today as temperatures soar to at least 26C in parts of the country. The Government has urged people to stay indoors, amid fears Britons will be tempted to flock outside to public parks and beaches to enjoy the warm weather.

London will bask in a 26C scorcher later today while temperatures will even pass 20C further north in Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool. However, this weather will start to turn by Easter Sunday when there is an increased chance of “intense thundery showers” in southern England. Temperatures will then experience a huge 15C between today and Monday, with temperatures struggling in single digits in the north of England. The BBC meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas told viewers: “It is going to be a weekend of transition. The warm weather we have all experienced in the last couple days will gradually turn into something colder and more unsettled by Monday.”

She continued: “For today, it will be warm. In fact for the third day in a row it will be the warmest day of the year. “We have a big area of high pressure holding onto that weather, but we also have a couple of weather fronts moving in from the north-west to be aware of. “There may be a few scattered showers across areas of the UK this morning but that will dissipate by the afternoon so we will have blue skies for much of today.” “Light winds too – so temperatures can rise up to at least 26C in the warmest spots down towards the south. It is going to feel quite warm.

“We could see one or two isolated showers, particularly thunderstorms, forming particularly through the Midlands, southern England, East Anglia. “It is going to be frost-free tonight, in case you have plans to be out in the garden on Easter Sunday. “As we move through Sunday, we have more showers which could push into western parts of England and Wales, but for the bulk of England Wales it will be a dry day. “It will not be as warm tomorrow as it will be today but still temperatures up to around 24C in the warmest spots in the south.