Beatport to host 24-hour virtual dance festival for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Beatport have partnered with Twitch to host a staggering 24 hour dance festival tonight, seeing some incredible acts perform in a bid to raise money amid the coronavirus pandemic

Beatport have announced they will broadcast a live, 24-hour global DJ marathon entitled Reconnect in a bid to raise money for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

This Global music event will streamed live across Twitch tonight (March 27) at 8pm, with the event sure to boost morale as well as raise some important cash.

This fun-filled event will see incredible acts broadcasting live music from the safety of their own homes amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

24 artists including with legendary dance acts like Carl Cox, Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, Griz, RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing and Nora En Pure are set to take part in the exciting festival live stream this evening.

This streaming party will unite people across the world during these unprecedented times, while also supporting charities to help those most in need.

Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels said: “Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the Covid-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable.

“With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world.”

During the live stream on Twitch, viewers can make donations, with the money going directly to benefit those most impacted by the crisis.

The funds will be administered by the AFEM (Association For Electronic Muisc) and distributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO looking after frontline health concerns, and the AFEM Members COVID – 19 Hardship fund.

Beatport will also be working with key industry partners to give away gear and merchandise to randomly selected donors during star-studded music event.

They will also provide track IDs as songs are played on Twitch so fans can purchase any of the music they hear.

Use the hashtag #globalreconnect across social channels.

Full Line Up (A-Z)*

A-Trak

Agoria

ANNA

Axel Boman

Blond:ish

Bonobo

Carl Cox

Chris Liebing

Destructo

Duke Dumont

Eats Everything

GRiZ

La Fleur

Nastia

Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz

Nora En Pure

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Sebastien Leger

Themba

Todd Terry

TOKiMONSTA

UMEK

Wax Motif

Waze & Odyseey and Gorgon City