Becky Lynch sends warning shot to Ronda Rousey as UFC star gets set for WWE return

Becky Lynch doesn’t care to see Ronda Rousey returning to WWE any time soon.

Becky Lynch warned Ronda Rousey to think twice about a WWE return as she keeps getting better while the UFC legend is out on sabbatical. Rousey hasn’t performed in any WWE show ever since losing to Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in the first ever all-women’s Mania main event, which also included Charlotte Flair.

The UFC Hall of Famer, however, hinted that she will return to Vince McMahon’s promotion “soon” during a Q&A session on her YouTube account. However, Lynch is not keen on having her back as she criticised her work ethic by claiming that former MMA stars aren’t willing to go through the same arduous schedule as the rest of the WWE roster. Rousey mainly worked televised shows during her stint with the wrestling giants and rarely competed in live events.

The Man added that if her rival decides to step inside the ring one more time then she should know that she keeps improving while the MMA hero stays at home. Lynch told ViBe & Wrestling: “Leave her at home. “I have talked a long time that all these MMA heads that want to come into WWE because they think it’s an easy meal ticket but not put in the work and hours and hours we do when it comes to travel and the grind and obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything we do. She doesn’t want to put in that work.

“Just remember that I’ll be getting better and better every time while she’s at home playing with her Twitch or whatever.” Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Rousey’s close friend Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. Baszler credits The Baddest Woman on the Planet for the success in her career as she claims she helped her and fellow MMA Four Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke find the right focus to reach great heights in combat sports. The Queen of Spades is keen to express her appreciation by giving the MMA legend the greatest fight of her life some time in the near future.

Baszler said recently: “I told Ronda that time rejuvenated my MMA career and got my mind back on track. “And I told her, it was funny because at the time I thought we were talking about MMA, but I told her, ‘Ronda, you in a lot of ways saved my life and the best way that I know how to say thank you is to give you the best fight you’ve ever had, so that’s my goal one day.’ “We just recently talked about how funny it is that at that time we were thinking ‘we’re going to fight for the UFC title sometime. “But now it possibly means we’ll do it in WWE. So it’s funny how things turn out not quite the way you planned but exactly the way you planned.”

