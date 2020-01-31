Bed-bound boy, 17, dies at home as his sole-carer father is quarantined due to coronavirus

A bed-bound Chinese teenager has died at home alone when his father, who was his sole carer, was quarantined in hospital due to the coronavirus, according to the boy’s father.

The 16-year-old’s father had been isolated in a hospital ward in Hubei – the epicentre of the outbreak – for six days when he heard the tragic news from officials of his village, a viral blog alleged.

The local government has set up a team to investigate the claims. The boy suffered from cerebral palsy and the cause of his death remains unknown.

The story was revealed yesterday on popular Chinese chatting app WeChat by an organisation which provides support for autistic patients and their families.

The deceased boy, known as Yan Cheng, had an 11-year-old brother who has autism.

His younger sibling stayed in the medical centre with his father, Yan Xiaowen. It remains unclear why Yan Cheng was left behind, which may have led to his death.

According to the article, Yan Xiaowen, 49, travelled with both of his son by bus from Wuhan to their home in Yanjia Village, Hong’an County, in nearby Huanggang on January 17.

Mr Yan started to have a fever three days after returning home and had to go to the village clinic to receive intravenous therapy.

On January 23 the news of the coronavirus outbreak reached the village and Mr Yan was listed as a suspected patient.

Both he and his younger son, Yan Xiaowei, were taken to an appointed medical centre, Apricot Blossom Township Clinic, to be isolated. Xiaowei, however, did not have any symptoms.

Mr Yan worried about his elder son, who needed round-the-clock care, and contacted a local charity group, Snail Home, as well as the Hubei Provincial of Disabled People for help.

He told the author of the blog that Yan Cheng did not show any abnormality when he left home for the hospital.

Zhu Wenqin, a spokesperson for Snail Home, expressed her concerns to the blogger, claiming she had worried about what Yan Cheng could eat and how he could clean himself.

She said she had asked the local officials to send food to Yan Cheng every day, and the officials told her that they had fed Yan Cheng once on the 24th and once on the 26th.

Yan Cheng’s aunt told the blogger that she brought meals for the boy once on the 23rd and once on the 24th and changed his nappy on the 24th.

But she claimed when she saw Yan Cheng again on the 28th, he was in ‘bad condition’.

‘He lay on the couch with his head unsupported. There was dirty stuff around his mouth, on his face and in his duvet,’ the aunt said.

The boy died at around 2pm yesterday, according his father who was informed by officials.

The man was allowed to go home to take a look at his son’s corpse before it was taken to the morgue.

‘Until now, no one from the government has contacted me and told me how my child died,’ Mr Yan claimed in a follow-up blog.

Yan Cheng’s death was confirmed today by Red Hong’an, the news site run by the government of Hong’an County.

The official news outlet also reported that Mr Yan had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Hong’an County Party Committee and People’s Government have set up a special team to investigate Yan Cheng’s death, said the website.

The killer coronavirus rapidly sweeping the world has now infected every region of China, with the remote province of Tibet falling overnight.

Chinese officials have now confirmed 8,181 cases, while more than 100 have been recorded outside of nation – taking the toll to more than 8,290.

Deaths have also risen to 170, with 38 patients dying in one day – the biggest 24-hour jump since the outbreak began last month.