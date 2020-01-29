Belgium’s former King Albert II admits that he is the father of artist Delphine Boel

Belgium’s former King Albert II has finally admitted that a well-known sculptor is his illegitimate daughter – putting an end to a seven-year legal battle.

The 85-year-old royal made the admission on Monday in an attempt to end ‘painful’ proceedings ‘with dignity’, after submitting to a court-ordered DNA test last year.

The move makes 51-year-old Delphine Boel a princess, puts her 15th in line to the Belgian throne, and entitles her to a share of Albert’s estate when he dies.

While Albert did not confirm the exact circumstances of Ms Boel’s birth, she is thought to be the result of an 18-year affair between the former monarch and Belgian aristocrat Sybille de Selys Longchamps that began in the 1960s.

That affair is believed to have begun in 1966 when Albert was not yet king but was married to Italian aristocrat Donna Paola Ruffo di Calabria, whom he wed in 1959.

The couple lived apart for a large part of their early marriage, amid rumours that she disliked living in Belgium, finding it too cold and rainy.

Delphine was born in 1968, and the affair is thought to have ended in 1984.

Albert’s legitimate children – Philippe, now King of Belgium, Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent – were born in 1960, 1962 and 1963 respectively.

Albert ascended the throne in 1993, following the death of his elder brother, King Baudouin, from heart failure.

Delphine – an aristocrat in her own right and an artist – first said in 1999 that she believes she is Albert’s child.

Her statement was made shortly after the publication of an unofficial biography of Queen Paola which alluded to an affair the King had which produced a lovechild.

Albert acknowledged problems with his marriage in his Christmas speech the same year, referring to a ‘crisis’ which nearly ended his marriage 30 years before, but said he and his wife ‘surpassed those difficulties to find a deep understanding love’.

But Albert never addressed the issue of a child, and for years the palace neither confirmed nor denied the reports, merely saying that it was a ‘private matter’.

Despite years of private lobbying, Ms Boel was unable to get Albert to recognise her true identity.

In 2005 she claimed she called the palace to try and get help for her mother who was being harassed by journalists. She said she spoke to Albert, who told her: ‘You are not my daughter.’

Ms Boel claims that questions over her lineage led to her and her mother being put on a ‘high risk’ list by financial institutions, which led to Royal Bank of Scotland abruptly closing both of their bank accounts in 2012.

She said her 11-year-old son was also put on the register, limiting his access to financial institutions.

Ms Boel was told she would have to publicly denounce claims that Albert was her father in order to have their names removed.

‘I refuse to sign such a lie,’ she told German newspaper Die Welt.

Those difficulties prompted her to go to the courts in 2013 in an attempt to prove her biological father was Albert.

The same year the legal case began, Albert abdicated for ‘health reasons’, passing the throne to son Philippe – Ms Boel’s half-brother.

After several early setbacks, the breakthrough for Ms Boel came in November last year when a court ruled that Albert must provide a DNA sample for testing.

Failure to comply would result in a €5,000 fine for each day the sample was missing.

Albert is thought to have undergone the DNA test shortly afterwards, which proved he is Ms Boel’s father.

The royal then issued a statement on Monday confirming the paternity.

Lawyer Alain Berenboom then issued a statement which said: ‘Even though there are legal arguments and objections that show that legal paternity is not necessarily a reflection of biological paternity and that the procedure followed can be disputed, King Albert has decided to put an end to this painful procedure in good conscience.’

Mr Yves-Henri Leleu, lawyer for Ms Boel, told MailOnline: ‘She feels good. She is very, very happy. A 20-year problem is at the point of being solved.

‘Maybe she will have a party… Belgians are very big fans of champagne.’

However, the lawyer says her joy at the outcome was tinged with sadness over her father’s reluctance to cooperate during her long paternity battle.

‘If you carefully read the communiqué of the King you will find a lot of statements to show he is very reluctant,’ her lawyer said.

‘It is not an elegant communiqué. It is not very fair, very noble.’

Ms Boël never believed she would be able to forge a relationship with King Albert, he added, and her legal action was intended purely to make peace with her heritage.

‘It is not a question of having a father like when you are a little child,’ Mr Leleu said. ‘She does not have expectations about fatherhood in the strict meaning of the word.

‘It is a question of personal identity, it is a question of genealogy, it is a question of public recognition.’

Ms Boël, who has two children with Irish-American construction boss James O’Hare.

She has always insisted that, as a wealthy woman in her own right, her court action was not motivated by money but her desire for her children to know their grandfather.