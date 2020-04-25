Belgravia season 2 release date: Will there be another series?

15 SHARES Share Tweet

BELGRAVIA season 2 could be on the cards as the period drama written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes went down a hit with fans. Will there be another series of Belgravia?

Belgravia season 2 would be warmly welcomed by fans following the success of the debut series, which has been airing on ITV. The period drama is set in the high end of London, with Fellowes creating a set of loveable and relatable characters caught up in a web of secrets. The last episode of the series is due to air tonight, April 19, and fans are wondering whether another series is on the cards.

Will there be a season 2 of Belgravia? Fans have fallen in love with the popular period drama which feels like a soap opera set in the 19th century. The series has followed two families, the Trenchards and the Brockenhursts, who have been hiding the secret of an unknowing heir to the prestigious family title. Charles Pope (Jack Bardoe) was given away to another family following the death of his mother Sophia Trenchard (played by Emily Reid) who did not make it through the birth. Viewers have just discovered he is, in fact, a legitimate heir, after the families thought he was a bastard son of Sophia and Lord Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones). Fans and other media outlets have asked Fellowes whether another series is on the cards, and he spoke exclusively to the press, including Express.co.uk. Sadly, it seems this may be a one-off as he managed to tell the whole story, which is based on his novel of the same name, in six episodes. He said: “I was spoiled because the novel is not very long, and I was given six hours of screen time. If it were a film, I would have only had two hours, so I would have needed to lose an enormous amount of the narrative. “But here I could tell the whole story, which was a luxury.”

When will Belgravia season 2 air? There has been no official confirmation of whether another series is possible, but Fellowes did say the cast had all wished for another series. If another series was to air, it would most likely happen in the spring of 2021, but sadly executive producer seems to think it will be a limited series. He said: “Yes, this is a limited series. It is based on Julian’s book of the same name, and the story is fully played out over the course of the six episodes. “The characters deliver very well over six hours. This is a great age of episodic TV, but there is still a place for a miniseries with a beginning, middle and an end. “Belgravia draws you in with a mystery, but it is also extremely moving. The end of episode one is quite a tearjerker.” Fans can be prepared for plenty more emotion as they will see what happens to Pope and his lover, Lady Maria Grey (Ella Purnell) who long to be together.

Who will be in the cast of Belgravia season 2? Whilst fans await official confirmation of a second series there is no harm in suggesting who will be in the cast. With Pope and Grey being central characters they will most likely return for another series and fans will be able to see how their relationship develops. Anne Trenchard (Tamsin Greig) has also been crucial to the unravelling of the secret, so she too could return for another series. Fans would also like to find out more about what happens to John Bellasis (Adam James), as he finds out he is in fact not the heir to the title. Lady Brockenhurst (Harriet Walter), Pope’s grandmother, could reveal more about the history of her son, Lord Bellasis, who died in the Battle of Waterloo at the beginning of the series.

What will happen in Belgravia season 2? So far fans have learnt how both Oliver Trenchard (Richard Goulding) and John Bellasis show a terrible disliking for Charles Pope as he poses a risk to their fortune. The pair could both have plans up their sleeves to see Pope does not claim the title they feel should rightfully be theirs. Fans could also see more of the evolving love affair between Susan Trenchard (Alice Eve) and John Bellasis, as Susan is married to Oliver in the series. The servants of the Trenchard household have had important roles to play in revealing the secret of Charles Pope to John Bellasis, and they could see their comeuppance in a new series. Speaking how he hoped viewers would feel at the end of the series, producer Colin Wratten said: “I hope they will be left with a sense of joy from watching this drama. “It is full of hope, love and romance. We also enjoy watching people from a bygone era and thinking that we’re glad we don’t live like that any more.”

Fans have already taken to Twitter to express their sadness at the fact this will be the final episode of Belgravia. One fan said: “It’s so sad. Last episode of @goodkarmahosp and #Belgravia tonight. Gutted! Going to miss my Sunday night double bill. Excellent telly.” Some fans have called for another series, feeling there is a lot more of the story left to tell having read the novel by Fellowes. Another fan said: “Surprised that Belgravia is finishing, thought there was a lot more to come from what I remember of the book.” Jack Bardoe, who plays Charles Pope in the series, said it was an unforgettable experience working on the series. He said: “It’s been brilliant. I was dropped in the deep end, but actors of this calibre really take care of you. They look after you and give you so much. “One week I was at drama school doing a showcase, the next week I was filming with Harriet Walter. It’s been an absurdly great privilege to be involved.”

Will there be a season 2 of Belgravia?

When will Belgravia season 2 air?

Who will be in the cast of Belgravia season 2?

What will happen in Belgravia season 2?