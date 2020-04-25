Belgravia: Will Anne and James Trenchard be torn apart by their family secret?

BELGRAVIA has fans on the edge of their seats as family secrets begin to unravel. Will Anne and James Trenchard be torn apart by their family secret?

Belgravia is the latest period drama to hit ITV and the series, set in the high end of London, was created by Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes. Throughout the series so far viewers have learned how Charles Pope (played by Jack Bardoe) is the grandson of Anne (Tamsin Greig) and James Trenchard (Philip Glenister), and Lady Brockenhurst (Harriet Walter). In the latest episode, fans learned Pope is in fact a legitimate heir to the family title and the revelation left fans shocked.

At the beginning of the series, it was revealed Anne and James’s daughter, Sophia (Emily Reid) was pregnant following a supposedly illegitimate marriage with aristocrat Edmund Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones). Sophia died during childbirth and Lord Bellasis was killed in the Battle of Waterloo, meaning the baby was left without parents. Before she died Sophia said the baby’s true identity must be kept a secret in order to protect their family’s name, and the baby was given away. Anne and James had to keep the baby a secret for many years until Anne eventually told Lady Brockenhurst she had a grandson.

Fans have noticed the tension rise in the relationship between Anne and James as the burden of the secret becomes too much to carry. They are both on different paths in life, with James always fighting for a higher social status, whereas Anne is happy with her humble place in society. Now their lies have come back to haunt them, their relationship is put to the ultimate test, and the actors spoke exclusively to the media about their relationship. Tamsin Greig told the media, including Express.co.uk: “In the novel Julian calls Anne opaque – she was naturally well-bred because she didn’t care about being well-bred. “She spends most of her energy covering up what’s really going on, she creates a very effective carapace.”

Philip Glenister said he read the book over Christmas in order to get an idea of what his character would be like. He also revealed he has worked with Greig before, so their chemistry on set was easy to get across to an audience. He said: “It wouldn’t normally be the sort of book I would read but it was like reading a thriller, it was a bit of a page-turner. “James is a self-made man in a time where people can work hard and use the opportunities they get to make their way up the ladder.”

Fellowes, who wrote the Belgravia book back in 2016, said Anne was a character who loves her family but does not necessarily agree with their decisions. He said: “I think the thing about Anne is the whole business of loving someone, even marrying them and living with them, but not agreeing with them. “She is very fond of her husband, she loves him and she is proud of him, but she doesn’t share his social values at all. “It’s in any society, you are bound to marry someone with different conditioning and values.” Following the latest episode, which saw James telling his wife they could no longer have contact with Charles Pope, fans wondered whether the family secret would break them.

Greig said: “Their relationship is tested but they are more alike than they are different. They know what it is to love someone who is not like them. “I think that’s incredibly healthy, they do keep secrets from each other and there is something honest in that, the hypocrisy.” Fans have been gripped throughout the whole series and have shown their appreciation on Twitter. One fan said: “#Belgravia is my new escape. If you haven’t seen it you should binge it on ITV Player to catch up. “It’s like Downton Abbey with just a hint of Whodunit. It’s spectacular and Dame Harriet Walter, Tamsin Grieg, Diana Harcastle and Tom Wilkinson are particularly brilliant.”