Bernie Sanders demands New York reinstate Democratic presidential primary canceled for coronavirus

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Bernie Sanders demanded Wednesday that New York reverse its decision to cancel the state’s presidential primary in June as the state continues to be the hardest hit by coronavirus and Joe Biden became the presumed candidate earlier this month.

Although Sanders suspended his campaign, making Biden the only active remaining candidate, the Vermont senator claims getting rid of the election altogether will weaken the fight for a more progressive platform and rules at the Democratic Convention in August.

‘This is an outrage, an assault on democracy and must not be allowed to stand,’ Sanders said in a note to supporters Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders, 78, also asserts that by taking the move to suspend, rather than end his campaign was meant to give people the ability to cast their votes and express their preferences to delegates regardless of who emerged the frontrunner before their states’ primary elections were held.

‘No one asked New York to cancel the election,’ the Democratic socialist, and former Democratic candidate asserted. ‘The DNC did not request it. The Biden campaign did not request it. And our campaign communicated, very strongly, that we wanted to remain on the ballot.

He then shared the link to an online petition urging the Democratic National Committee to strip New York of its delegates until it announces reinstating the elections in June.

‘Tell the DNC: strip New York of its delegates if they cancel their presidential primary,’ the website reads where supporters can sign the petition.

The move to start the petition comes as fellow former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, 45, filed a lawsuit against the New York State Board of Elections for canceling the primary elections there.

New York is the state most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 18,000 deaths, making up about 30 per cent of the total deaths in the U.S. – and as of Wednesday morning there are nearly 300,000 cases in the state.

The state said it was canceling the election scheduled for late June due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Yang says it’s a former of ‘voter suppression.’

‘By allowing the other elections to continue, and cancelling the Presidential primary Defendant NYS BOE is… Suppressing voter turnout as voters will have less incentive to vote if they cannot cast a vote for the highest office in the land, and thereby negatively impact challenger candidates,’ the lawsuit reads, in part.

A new rule only allowing pledged delegates to vote on the first ballot in the nominating process could be affected by the cancellation.

If no candidate reaches the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination outright, then superdelegates may vote on ballots, choosing whichever candidate they desire.

With 1,428 delegates so far, Biden has not yet earned the amount needed to outright win the nomination, and New York has a massive 274 pledged delegates up for grabs, which, in theory, would automatically go to Biden if the elections were not held.

Sanders has 952 delegates, and still could technically clinch the nomination – although he has already thrown his support behind Biden and could not earn the pledged delegates needed to become the Democratic candidate.

The progressive senator also said the move to cancel the presidential primary is another move ‘to take away progressive voices in this election.’

‘At a time when all of us, including Joe Biden, are deeply concerned about Donald Trump’s attacks on our democracy, we must fight back against this action in New York state,’ Sanders wrote to supporters. ‘If states violate the DNC party rules regarding delegate selection, they can lose their ability to send delegates to the convention.’

While Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur, earned no delegates and dropped out of the race in February, he is still suing New York for canceling the elections.

Yang along with seven New Yorkers who filed to serve as Yang delegates to the Democratic National Convention, filed the lawsuit on Monday.

It argues that Yang’s name should not be removed from the ballot because they had met the requirements to be included.

New York effectively canceled the primaries in the state when the two Democratic commissioners voted this week to strip every candidate, except Biden, off the ballot.

The board argued that no other candidate is actively seeking the presidency.

Sanders and Yang both suspended their campaigns but wanted to remain on the ballots.

Sanders says he did so in order to continue being awarded delegates to sway the national convention, which will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in August – a month later than initially planned.