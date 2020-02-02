Bernie Sanders predicts he’ll win Iowa if turnout is big

Sen. Bernie Sanders is expressing more confidence than his Democratic rivals that he’ll have a good night Monday – when the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are held.

‘With your help, we’re not only going to win here in Iowa, we’re not only going to win the Democratic nomination, but we are going to defeat this dangerous president,’ he said at a raucous stadium rally Saturday night in Cedar Rapids that featured the band Vampire Weekend. ‘The reason we’re going to defeat Trump is that we are the campaign that is going to bring about the largest voter turnout in America history.’

The 2020 hopeful also gloated that his campaign volunteers had knocked on 500,000 doors in the last month in Iowa alone, and tens of thousands of doors in New Hampshire through this weekend.

New Hampshire hosts the nation’s first primary a week from Tuesday.

‘We’re going to win because we’re the campaign of energy and excitement,’ he said Saturday night to cheers.

But he also warned his base that they had to show up.

‘If there is low voter turnout, let me be very frank – we’re going to lose,’ the Vermont senator said. ‘But if there is a high voter turnout we’re going to win.’

Sanders has a slight lead in the Hawkeye state – 3.6 points – according to the Real Clear Politics polling average. Another poll that was supposed to come out – one from the Des Moines Register and CNN – had to be tossed out over an error in how it was administered.

Sanders has been bringing in the biggest crowds of any candidate during the final week of the Iowa campaign.

His Saturday night event was held at the U.S. Cellular Center where the floor and the bottom deck were filled with people. Sanders onstage said the crowd was around 3,000 strong. The night before, in Clive Iowa, his event drew around 2,000 – and Sanders wasn’t present.

Most of the candidates, including the national frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, have chosen to hold gatherings in more intimate venues in the run-up to the caucuses.

On Friday, in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Biden gave himself some wiggle room to underperform in Iowa.

‘I think it’s going to be really close, George. Neck and Neck. Bernie’s up. I’m up. We’re basically at a statistical tie,’ Biden said.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton, the long-standing frontrunner, nearly tied in Iowa with Sanders. He then went on to win his neighboring state of New Hampshire, but got crushed by Clinton in South Carolina.

Sanders and the three other U.S. senators who are running for president – Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet – were kept out of the state all week due to President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Warren wouldn’t use that as an excuse if she doesn’t do well in the caucuses when asked by a reporter about it Saturday – though she didn’t voice confidence either.

‘I am here right now in Iowa reaching out to everyone as best I can,’ she said during a gaggle after her campaign rally in Iowa City.

Sanders arrival back in Iowa coincided with another Clinton-versus-Sanders tiff unfolding, after Rep. Rashida Tlaib, at a Sanders event Friday night that the senator did not attend, encouraged his crowd of supporters to boo Hillary Clinton

She did so in reponse to Clinton saying in a documentary interview that ‘nobody liked’ the Vermont senator.

When Sanders popped into an AFSCME event at the Tavern Pizza & Pasta Grill in West Des Moines Saturday morning, he was in no mood to talk about it.

He ignored a question from DailyMail.com about the incident.