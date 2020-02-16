Bernie Sanders WINS New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, giving Democrats their first declared winner in the presidential nomination process – but he took the victory by less than 2%.

Sanders had 25.6% of votes when he declared victory and the race was called by the Associated Press and TV networks – putting him just 1.3% ahead of Pete Buttigieg in second place on 24.4%.

And the result was almost entirely symbolic since both he and Buttigieg gained nine delegates at the Democratic National Convention, the crucial measure of success in the Democratic race.

Sanders, the Vermont senator, was the frontrunner in his neighboring state but his narrow victory does nothing to settle the Democratic field – except by winnowing it.

Sanders appeared in front of cheering supporters to claim victory in Manchester after Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet announced they were leaving the race and Deval Patrick said he was ‘considering’ his position – code for dropping out on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old socialist hailed the result as a major victory, but the margin was hardly convincing.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar had both also hailed their performances, which give them more momentum out of the race than Sanders can claim.

Sanders and Buttigieg, although a few percentage points apart in the results, tied in the amount of delegates they earned, both amassing nine.

The undisputed big winner may for the night may have been a Democratic party desperate to bury the chaos of the Iowa caucuses, while the definitive loser was Biden, who finished in fifth with just 8.3% of the votes.

Donald Trump, who live-tweeted the vote count, used the time as a chance to take swipes at his rivals, suggesting Buttigieg was ‘giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money.’

‘A lot of Democrat dropouts tonight, very low political I.Q.’ Donald Trump tweeted.

Sanders emerged on stage at his primary night celebration when more than 75 per cent of precincts had reported their results and nearly everyone was calling the victory for the Vermont senator.

After almost two minutes of cheering, Sanders, with his wife Jane behind his right shoulder, was finally able to speak.

‘This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,’ he lauded as the few hundred attendees went wild, chanting ‘Bernie beats Trump.’

But for Biden, the questions over his future are now mounting. He fled the state for South Carolina, which holds its primary at the end of the month, hours before polls closed on Tuesday, and used a rally there to say that 99.9% of African-American voters have still to vote – but managed a gaffe too, saying ‘Iowa and Nevada have spoken.’

In Manchester, New Hampshire, Sanders was flanked by his wife as he took a victory lap.

‘With victories behind us, popular vote in Iowa and the victory here tonight, we’re going to Nevada, we’re going to South Carolina – we’re going to win those votes as well,’ he predicted.

Nevada is next on the list in the early primary states and will hold its caucuses February 22 and South Carolina will follow with its primary on the 29.

He also ran some counter-programming from his earlier attacks this past week aimed at his fellow Democratic candidates, claiming he has ‘appreciation and respect for all the Democratic candidates we ran against.’

Sanders gave a shout out to the four candidates who fell behind him in New Hampshire: Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Warren and Biden.

‘And what I can tell you, with absolute certainty – and I know speak for every one of the Democratic candidates – is that no matter who wins, and we certainly hope it’s going to be us, we are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,’ Sanders rallied the Democratic candidates.

The candidate then went into a condensed five-minute version of his stump speech, touting the Green New Deal, universal health care and railing against the president.

He kept the victory remarks short and sweet, speaking for less than 10 minutes.

Sanders’ primary night party erupted around 7:45 p.m., when the massive screen in the typical college gymnasium at Southern New Hampshire University illuminated and showed Sanders in the lead – just 15-minutes before polls closed – with more than nearly 30 per cent.

Their enthusiasm wasn’t deterred when CNN showed that was with just 5 per cent of precincts reporting in.

Throughout the night the numbers continued to fluctuate as the gap between Buttigieg and Sanders got smaller and smaller.

Supporters filtered into Sanders’ primary night celebration as the polling places closed, and a few hundred either took their seats in the stadium-like stands while others stood near the stage where Bernie delivered his victory speech.

The crowd counted down the clock as it approached 8:00 p.m. poll closing time like it was the New Year’s Eve midnight ball drop ringing in a new year.

Sanders is coming off a self-declared win in Iowa as well, where he won the popular vote but South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the most delegates. Sanders’ campaign said they are demanding a recanvass.

In 2016, the Vermont senator won the New Hampshire primary with an astounding 60.4 per cent to Hillary Clinton’s 38 per cent. He’s looking for a repeat win Tuesday night.

Buttigieg was mid-speech when NBC News projected that Sanders would be the winner. When Buttigieg’s New Hampshire chairs took the stage he had been just 2 points behind the Vermont senator.

He complimented all the candidates for their performances in the Granite state, name-dropping Sanders, Klobuchar, Warren and Biden.

The 38-year-old ex-mayor talked about how he admired the 78-year-old Sanders ‘when I was a high school student.’

‘And I congratulate him for his strong showing tonight,’ Buttigieg said.

But buried within his speech, Buttigieg pushed back on something Klobuchar had labeled him on the debate stage: a ‘newcomer.’

‘And I know that when you talk this way you might get dismissed as a naive newcomer,’ Buttigieg said, with the audience yelling in understanding. ‘But a fresh outlook is what makes new beginnings possible.’

Amy Klobuchar came out of the New Hampshire primary with a surprise third place finish and a burst of momentum for her campaign heading into Nevada and South Carolina.

She defied early expectations, most of which did not see her making it past the first round of primary contests, let alone besting Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in one of them.

The Minnesota senator choked up bit when she thanked her supporters at her primary night party.

‘My heart is full tonight. While there are still ballots left to count we have beaten the odds every step of way,’ she said. ‘Thank you New Hampshire. We are on to Nevada because the best is yet to come.’

Klobuchar ranked near the bottom of the polls when she entered the presidential contest in February of 2019, famously giving her kick off speech in a Minnesota blizzard.

She ran her campaign based on her Minnesota moderate pragmaticism and her folksy, quick with a quip image. She skyrocketed ahead of Biden and Warren after a strong debate performance on Friday, collecting enough donations – $3 million as of Monday – and support to push her to the next round of contests.

But while moderates and independents – who can vote in New Hampshire’s primary – have flocked to her, she has not captured the progressive wing of the party, which tends to dominate in primary contests.

She acknowledged that Tuesday night.

‘I cannot wait to build a movement and win with a movement of fired up Democrats and independent and moderate Republicans,’ Klobuchar told the crowd.

She asked supporters to stick with her and to donate to her campaign.

‘I don’t have that big bank account. I don’t have that big name of some of those people in the race and I’m not a political newcomer with no political record. What I have is your back,’ she said as she asked for their support.

The New Hampshire crowd was fired up.

While Klobuchar’s crowd of supporters waited for her to speak, they tried out a variety of chants and cheers: ‘Let’s go Amy’; ‘Every race, every place, every time, win big’; ‘All of us, all of us, all of us’; ‘She knows us’; ‘Who do we want? Amy? When do want her? 2020’; ‘Go Amy, Beat Trump’; and ‘Beat Trump, Vote Amy.’

In the end, they just shouted ‘Amy, Amy, Amy.’

Elizabeth Warren had a disappointing placement Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts senator came in fourth place – despite being from the neighboring state, which is seen as an advantage.

Warren gave an early concession speech Tuesday night – before the race was officially called – where she congratulated Sanders and Buttigieg on their strong showing.

‘I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out,’ she said in pointed reference to those who have questioned how her presidential campaign can continue.

She warned the road to the Democratic nomination could be a long one.

‘We might be headed for another one of those long primary fights that lasts for months,’ she said.

The Massachusetts senator also made a call for unity – calling out Sanders and Buttigieg for the knocks they taken against one another – and arguing only a united Democratic Party can beat Donald Trump.

‘If we’re going to beat Donald Trump in November, we are going to need huge turnout within our party, and to get that turnout, we will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels they can get behind,’ she said.

She then made the pitch for herself as that candidate.

But Warren was not estimated to receive a delegate out of the New Hampshire contest thanks to her poor finish.

She kept her speech positive, however, and pivoted to thanking her supporters, her husband and her dog Bailey, who campaigned with her.

‘Tonight I want to say thank you — thank you to every volunteer, every organizer, every door knocker, every phone banker, every five-dollar donor,’ she said.

She paused and put her hand on her heart, head bowed, when the crowd yelled ‘Warren, Warren, Warren’ to her.

She vowed to campaign on.

‘Our campaign is built for the long haul. And we are just getting started,’ she said.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire state officials reported no election problems, which will likely give Democrats a clear winner following the debacle of the Iowa caucuses. The primary contest here is run by state officials unlike Iowa’s caucuses, which are run by party leaders and local volunteers.

‘We’ve got this. We know what we’re doing here. The only way it will last that long if the numbers are so close we have a virtual tie,’ New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley told reporters on a phone call Monday.

‘Everything here is paper ballot. Nothing is connected to the internet. The ballots are immediately impounded by the state police. There is just no question for anyone to have any fear,’ he added.

The state uses paper ballots that are filed in with a pencil. Those ballots are then counted by machines that are not connected to the internet. Afterward, state police officers collect the printouts of final tallies and deliver them to the statehouse.

But it was Amy Klobuchar who came out ahead in one of the state’s quirkier traditions: the midnight vote.

Residents of three small towns in the northern part of the state gather at their polling places at midnight to vote, making them the first official results in the state.

The Minnesota senator won two of the three midnight tallies.

Klobuchar, who has recently surged in the polls after winning fifth place in the Iowa caucuses, won Hart’s Location with six votes and Millsfield two.

The closely-followed Dixville Notch, which has a population of only 12 people, went to billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who wasn’t even on the ticket.

Ten minutes past midnight, the polling place was closed after five people voted in the Democratic primary in Dixville Notch.

One person voted for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, one for former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and three wrote-in Bloomberg’s name.

There was one voter who wrote-in for Bloomberg that is a Republican.

New Hampshire has a partially open primary election, meaning those not registered with a political party can vote in both the Democratic and Republican primary elections. However, the state does not have a fully open primary because those registered with a party can only vote in that party’s elections.

As of a 2017 count, Millsfield has a population of 21 and Hart’s Location is double the size with 41 people.

Millsfield also had five Democratic primary voters – two went for Klobuchar, one for Sanders, one for Buttigieg and one for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hart’s Location had a slightly bigger turnout with 15 voters in the Democratic primary.

But one Democratic winner doesn’t mean the party will have their nomination all wrapped and ready to take on President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Manchester Monday night to taunt his political rivals.

President Donald Trump made sure he wasn’t forgotten as the focus shifted to the Democratic primary.

In New Hampshire, the president, of course, came out in a landslide victory against his nearly-non-existent primary competition – although opposition candidate William Weld registered a much stronger showing than he did in Iowa.

Trump was leading with 86 per cent of the vote with almost a third of the vote in and former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, who was campaigning across the state for months, was below 10 per cent of the vote.

It was the second easy victory for the president in as many weeks after Iowa – where Democrats were thrown into confusion as the first-in-the-nation primary competiton still hadn’t announced a winner nearly a week after the caucuses.

To further mock the Democrats, Trump used his favorite social media medium, Twitter, to attack candidates as the results filtered in.

‘Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night,’ he tweeted as the candidate slipped to fourth place. ‘I think she is sending signals that she wants out. Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a ‘nice cold beer’ with her husband!’

He was referencing a video Warren released when announcing her candidacy where she was standing in her kitchen sharing a brew with her husband – a moment that went viral for allegedly being staged.

Trump also took a hit a billionaire Tom Steyer, who doesn’t even fall within the top five candidates in New Hampshire and placed seventh in Iowa with a measly .3 per cent.

‘Impeachment King Steyer (how did that work out?) spent 200 Million Dollars and got less than 1% of the vote in Iowa, and only 3% of the Vote in New Hampshire,’ he taunted. ‘Could it be that something is just plain missing? Not easy to do what I did, is it?’

No single candidate has yet united the Democrats nationally and the current field of contenders represent all corners of the party: young, old, moderate, liberal, pragmatic, hopeful.

And where the candidates enter the field on Tuesday may not be where they exit.

Bernie Sanders: The leader in the New Hampshire polls, Sanders wants the victory. He won the 2016 Democratic primary in New Hampshire but lost the nomination that year to Hillary Clinton. He and Pete Buttigieg are fighting over who came out on top in the Iowa caucuses (Buttigieg picked up the most delegates and Sanders is asking for a recanvass). He needs a clear cut New Hampshire victory to boost him to finish what he couldn’t in the last presidential cycle.

‘If we win here tomorrow, I think we’ve got a path to victory for the Democratic nomination,’ the Vermont senator told supporters at one of his rallies on Monday.

He closed out his campaigning Monday evening with over 7,500 attendees with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a performance by The Strokes.

Buttigieg touted himself the front runner after Iowa’s caucus debacle but now he needs to show he comes out on top when all the votes are counted. The youngest candidate in the field, he’s come under attack for his lack of experience but has argued his ability to bring out support makes up for never having held national office.

‘It feels good out here,’ he told reporters on Monday.

He fell behind Sanders in the latest round of New Hampshire polls and started to down play a victory in the state in its final hours.

‘Look we are competing against home region competition, two New England senators I recognize that, but I still think we’re going to have a great night,’ he told NBC News in an interview that aired on the ‘Today’ show Tuesday morning, referring to Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

But the former mayor was up and out early Tuesday morning, bringing donuts to a polling place in Hopkinton and appearing on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’

Amy Klobuchar: A few polls put her in third place going into Tuesday, giving her momentum in the closing hours of the primary. A bronze medal keeps her campaign viable and the cash flowing in. She’s already guaranteed a spot on the Las Vegas debate stage thanks to her coming out of Iowa with one delegate but a third place finish or higher gives her bid a big boost going into the next round of contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

‘I need your help,’ Klobuchar told a rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, her voice breaking as she spoke the words.

‘Right now we are on the cusp of something really great,’ she said, ‘but I can’t call everyone you know. So I’m asking you to do that today.’

The Minnesota senator won two out of the three small northern New Hampshire towns that gather at their polling places at midnight: Hart’s Location and Millsfield.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren: Polls show them tied for fourth, which is particularly troubling for the former vice president. Both candidates spent Monday explaining why their campaigns are viable and both have announced their next round of campaign stops after Tuesday’s vote is counted.

The big question mark is money. Do they have the funds to keep their campaigns afloat until they can rack up a primary win? And when will that win come? Nevada and South Carolina are the next two contests. The pressure will be on.

Warren visited her press bus on Monday to give a rare talk about the state of her campaign. The Massachusetts senator doesn’t typically discuss strategy.

‘I just have to keep fighting. That’s, that’s what it’s all about. I cannot say to all those little girls: ‘This got hard and I quit.’ My job is to persist,’ she said.

Biden also lowered expectations for New Hampshire.

‘It’s an uphill race here,’ he told CNN Monday night. ‘We’re running against two senators from neighboring states, has never been a good thing to happen to any other candidates going in the race.’

And he emphasized there are more contests to come.

‘The path is South Carolina, and going into Nevada and Super Tuesday,’ he told NBC News.

The former vice president left New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon to travel to South Carolina to campaign for its February 29 primary.

New Hampshire presented a fresh opportunity for Biden, reeling from a surprising fourth place Iowa finish. On Wednesday, two days after the Hawkeye State caucuses, a fighting Biden appeared on the campaign trail, starting at an event in Somersworth. ‘We took a gut punch in Iowa,’ he admitted, then went after Buttigieg and Sanders by name for the first time.

‘I have great respect for Mayor Pete and his service to this nation, but I do believe it’s a risk – to be just straight up with you – for this party to nominate someone who’s never held office higher than mayor of a town of 100,000 people in Indiana,’ Biden said. As for Sanders, he said he feared that the ‘democratic socialist’ would tank down-ballot races for the party.

Biden seemed to be campaigning with a new vigor and he went on that night to create a viral moment when he talked at-length at a CNN town hall about learning to overcome a stutter.

But then the former vice president disappeared from the campaign trail for a day and a half, taking his jet to Delaware for debate prep.

He returned to New Hampshire for the Friday night debate – and continued up his attacks on Sanders and Buttigieg for another day. His campaign also came out with scathing web ad that compared his record to Buttigieg’s – saying that while Biden was saving the auto industry and helping millions of Americans get healthcare, Buttigieg was busying himself with decorative sidewalks and bridges.

On Sunday, Biden stopped the attacks – instead arguing at a campaign stop in Hampton that any Democratic candidate could ‘restore America’s character.’ At his next event, he even floated Buttigieg would be a good vice president.

In Hampton, Biden called a voter a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier,’ which eclipsed anything else the vice president did that day.

More drama followed when Jill Biden, the ex-veep’s wife, pushed a protester out of her husband’s final New Hampshire event. ‘I’m a good Philly girl,’ she said. The Bidens later went on a bar crawl in downtown Manchester, even though the 2020 hopeful doesn’t drink alcohol.

By Monday, the Biden campaign announced a South Carolina kick-off event in Columbia, featuring Rep. Cedric Richmond, a congressman from the state and a Biden surrogate.

Then, by Tuesday, the Biden campaign made official that the candidate was packing it in and leaving early. He’d address supporters ‘by livestream’ from his South Carolina event instead. Biden stopped by New Hampshire polling places on his way out of state and touched down in Columbia before voting in the Granite State ended.

But, on the other end of this round of contests, Michael Bloomberg and his billions are waiting for which ever Democratic contender emerges from Nevada and South Carolina.

The former New York City mayor skipped the four early contests to focus his time and money on the Super Tuesday states, where a third of delegates needed for the nomination will be awarded.

Bloomberg has run a rather unconventional campaign, which in national polls and in Dixville Notch has proven to be effective.

In an average of the national polls, Bloomberg is shown in fourth place with a mean of 12.7 per cent support from Democratic primary voters.

He falls behind Biden, Sanders and Warren, in that order.

Bloomberg entered the race in November – almost a year later than some of his competitors – and has invested much of his attention on winning Super Tuesday, almost entirely ignoring the first four primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

He is also running a very ad-focused campaign and has spent more than $200 million on advertisements to increase name recognition and portray his message.

The former Republican New York City mayor has outspent every other candidate running in the primary – and his campaign said he is open to spending $1 billion of his own money on running for president, even if he doesn’t win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

He has come under fire from his primary competitors and the Republican Party for trying to buy his way to the nomination and the White House.