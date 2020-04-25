Better Call Saul season 6 release date: Will there be another series?

BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6 could be on the cards after the popular prequel to Breaking Bad proved a hit with fans. Will there be another series of Better Call Saul?

Better Call Saul season 6 is just around the corner, with the sixth and final season being commissioned back in January 2020. The prequel to the popular Breaking Bad series first started airing on Netflix back in February 2015, and the episodes follow the rise of lawyer and criminal for hire, Saul Goodman (played by Bob Odenkirk). With season five coming to a close fans are already excited for the new series to start.

Will there be a Better Call Saul season 6? The crime drama series is a spin-off of the Breaking Bad series and it is set in the Noughties, following the story of con-man turned lawyer, Jimmy McGill. The series is set six years before the events of Breaking Bad and it outlines the events leading up to the transformation of McGill’s alias, Saul Goodman. The fifth series started airing in February 2020 and at the start of the year, AMC revealed a sixth and final season will be airing. Fans of the show found the news bittersweet as although they were thrilled to hear of more episodes, they were sad to find out the next season will be the last. At the time of the announcement, Peter Gould told Variety: “From day one of ‘Better Call Saul,’ my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

When will Better Call Saul season 6 air? As Gould mentions, work on the next series started earlier this year and the sixth and final series will be made up of 13 episodes. The plan is for the new series to air sometime in 2021, and if it follows the previous release dates, fans are likely to see the sixth series land on Netflix in February. However, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, there is no knowing whether the production for the new series has been affected, and this may have an impact on the release date. Gould told Deadline: “My fervent hope is that we can stick to the landing the way Vince (Gilligan) led us to stick to the landing on Breaking Bad. “I think a really good story usually has its end, and that’s the thing that you remember. “It’s like, we’ve put down our marker, we’ve planted our flag that season 6, when we get to shoot it, is the last season, and it’s going to be a big season, and it’s going to be more episodes than we usually do. It’s going to be 13. “We’ve never done 13 episodes of Better Call Saul in a season, ever. It’s going to be a big and it’s going to be resolved.”

Who will be in the cast of Better Call Saul season 6? You cannot have Better Call Saul without the titular character, Saul Goodman, so fans will be seeing more of Bob Odenkirk in the new series. Fans of Breaking Bad will know he has a prominent role in the series, which is meant to take place years after the events of Better Call Saul. Characters who make it into the Breaking Bad series include Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), so fans are likely to see them again in the sixth series. Fans are curious to know what will become of Saul’s girlfriend, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), in the new series as she is now considered to be “part of the game”. Her character is not mentioned in Breaking Bad, so fans are yet to find out whether she is killed off in the crossfire, or whether she decides the game is too big for her and she makes her escape. There is a chance she will still feature in the new episodes, but viewers should expect something pretty big to happen to her character. Deadline asked the question to Odenkirk, who replied: “I’m on your side. I’m completely on your side. I don’t see how they possibly stay together. It could happen, and if anybody can figure it out, these writers can. “But, I don’t know, man, I don’t see it. Saul had a carefree energy in him in Breaking Bad; a loner who didn’t have to worry about anyone else. I don’t see how he has that energy and still has Kim in his life, he’s taking chances like working with Walter White.”

What will happen in Better Call Saul season 6? The final season of Better Call Saul is the link between the prequel series and Breaking Bad, so the two storylines are likely to intertwine at this point. The new series has the task of letting fans know where each character ends up and how they came to appear in the Breaking Bad series. As previously mentioned Kim Wexler does not appear in Breaking Bad, so the new series is likely to explore what happens to her, alongside Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and Nacho Varga (Michael Mando). In Breaking Bad Saul Goodman appears in season two when Walter White (Bryan Cranston) hires him to connect him to Gus as a buyer of their latest batch of meth. Fans are hoping to see small roles for Cranston and Jesse Pinkman star Aaron Paul in the final series, but there has been no official confirmation of whether they will appear.

Thank you @petergould #Vincegilligan and the entire crew and produccion team of @BetterCallSaul @mrbobodenkirk @rheaseehorn @MandoMichael @quiethandfilms @PatrickFabian and big Bad Jon Banks, you are amazing to work with! Tonight Final ep season 5!pic.twitter.com/8As5KqzkU5 — Tony Dalton (@Daltontony) April 20, 2020

At the end of the last series Jimmy tells Kim the truth about his desert trek with Mike and they hide at a downtown hotel. But Howard warns Kim about Jimmy’s recent harassment and suggests Kim should stop following his lead. Fans have been showing their appreciation for the latest series on social media, with one fan saying on Twitter: “The final season of @BetterCallSaul is the best show on television right now.” Bob Odenkirk has been sharing videos from behind the scenes throughout the series, and he tweeted about how much he enjoyed filming the previous desert episode. He said: “BCS 508 directed by the great and mighty Vince Gilligan, played last night. One of our best ever. So proud to be part of this team, and ’twas a joy to spend two weeks in the desert with Jon Banks, the best! Watch this AFTER you see the ep!”.

