Beyonce and Jay-Z SIT DOWN for Super Bowl national anthem

Beyonce and Jay-Z along with daughter Blue Ivy got prime seating for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.

And the superstars stayed seated as Demi Lovato took to the field to sing the National Anthem ahead of kick-off between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead of standing, Beyonce was seen in her chair bopping to Lovato’s performance while others around her were on their feet.

It’s not clear why the celebrity couple decided to remain in their seats, especially since Jay-Z has signed a lucrative partnership with the NFL.

The rapper and music mogul’s Roc Nation agreed a deal last August in which it will help select artists for major NFL performances such as at the Super Bowl and play a role in the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative.

This year’s super Bowl halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are both clients of Roc Nation.

For those supporting Colin Kaepernick, Jay-Z’s deal raised eyebrows with some seeing it as a betrayal of Kaepernick’s Black Lives Matter protest.

In 2016, the football pro started kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in the NFL since becoming a free agent in 2017 and has argued he’s been effectively exiled from the league.

Some Twitter users certainly seemed to think that Beyonce and Jay-Z were making a statement by not standing and saw it as a gesture of support.

It comes a day after Jay-Z defended his partnership with the NFL, denying it was betrayal of Kaepernick.

‘No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong,’ Jay-Z told the New York Times in an interview published Saturday.

‘“He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’’

He added: ‘We are two adult men who disagree on the tactic but are marching for the same cause.’