Beyoncé demolishes husband Jay-Z’s beloved basketball court to build a playground

After more than a year of construction, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have transformed the basketball court at their $88million Bel-Air mansion into a children’s adventure playground.

Not so long ago, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were dogged by rumors of his infidelity and the couple’s future together seemed precarious. But these photos indicate that Bey has finally tamed her man!

Over the course of the last two years, the world’s most powerful showbiz couple have been quietly turning their luxury $88million mansion into the perfect family home.

These exclusive aerial photos obtained by DailyMailTV reveal that Jay Z has given up his beloved basketball court for an adventure playground for the kids.

The rap star is a huge basketball fan and often spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers games, but now he’s given up the court in favor of a custom-made kids’ park complete with trampoline, slides, secret den, swings, play tower, sandpit and a dome-shaped climbing frame.

They’ve also put in a Teletubbies-type statue in the front lawn, which is the first thing that guests see when they pull into the driveway.

But this isn’t the only sacrifice that the 50-year-old has made to keep in with Beyonce, 38.

According to building permits obtained by DailyMailTV, the family have been developing their Bel Air property into a more family home for their three children Blue Ivy, seven, and twins Rumi and Sir, two.

Last August, the couple successfully applied to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to build a huge new cinema room for the family, calling it a ‘TV vault’.

The previous year, they changed the exterior around the home and constructed a new BBQ decking area with Jay Z’s impressive car collection having to shrink in size.

They also successfully applied for a building permit to have a ‘raised planter structure’, which is commonly a raised bed of vegetables and plants for the family to enjoy.

This comes just as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s awkward reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pitch for a job to a top Disney executive sparked hilarity on Twitter.

The royal couple, who revealed Saturday they would quit the royal family and give up their HRH titles, were seen on camera in a newly unearthed video attending The Lion King premiere on July 9 where they spoke with some of Hollywood’s most influential figures.

Footage shows Harry praising his wife’s voiceover skills to the film’s director Jon Favreau as Beyoncé and her rapper husband Jay-Z look on.

During the exchange, Beyoncé, is seen covering her face before uncomfortably looking away.

Social media users poked fun at the moment suggesting that Beyoncé was cringing.

One user tweeted: ‘Look at Beyoncé! She KNOWS what’s happening and she and Mr. Carter have to pretend to be nice until the Harkles get through the line.