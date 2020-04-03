BGT future unveiled amid coronavirus chaos as Ant and Dec address cancelled shows

Ant and Dec have revealed that they hope the Britain’s Got Talent live shows will air later this year after they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe

Telly favourites Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have revealed that Britain’s Got Talent live shows will return later this year after they were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITV talent show announced last month that they would still be airing the pre-recorded audition rounds as normal, but the live shows would be postponed until a later date.

Ant and Dec have now revealed that the Britain’s Got Talent live shows are expected to go head later this year, if the situation gets better.

Discussing the upcoming series on Radio 2 this morning Ant told radio presenter Dermot O’Leary: “The auditions start next Saturday a week tomorrow which we’ve already shot, there’s some great talent again this year.

“I think we’re going to do the lives later on this year hopefully, depending on the world.”

Dec added: “You can’t really make any firm plans at the moment can you? Everything is slightly up in the air. But later on in the year probably for the lives I think.”

The auditions were filmed in venues across the UK in January and February and they will air later this month.

Confirming the news, an announcement on Twitter earlier this week read: “Confirmed: Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV.”

It comes as Ant and Dec have been completely forced to change the format of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, for the second week in a row.

They were due to fly to Florida with 300 fans to broadcast live from Walt Disney World, but will instead just be filmed from their separate living rooms.

This weekend’s show will feature pre-recorded links instead and there will, of course, be no studio audience once again.

The Geordie duo hopes to continues the series this year after the coronavirus pandemic reaches a grim milestone with the number of people infected across the globe soaring past one million.

New for 2020, BGT bosses have also commissioned a brand-new BGT spin off – Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen, which will air solely on the ITV Hub this spring.

There will be eight mini-episodes – which will appear on the ITV Hub straight after transmission of the main show on ITV.

It will feature unseen auditions and moments by highlighting ‘some of the nation’s most wonderful and eclectic talent.

There will also be chats with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

The news comes after original spin-off, Britain’s Got More Talent, was axed last month was axed after 13 years.

Britain’s Got Talent returned to ITV on Saturday April 10 at 8pm