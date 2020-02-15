Biden goes back to attacking Trump saying any Democrat running can ‘restore America’s character’

Former Vice President Joe Biden turned his attention back to President Trump at a campaign stop in New Hampshire Sunday, going after his ‘absolute lack of any integrity.’

He pumped the brakes on attacking his Democratic rivals, instead saying any of them running could ‘restore America’s character.’

After four days of going after Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg by name, the Biden that showed up to the Ashworth by the Sea hotel in the ocean-front town of Hampton was the folksy version, telling stories instead of reciting attack lines.

‘We can talk a lot about the differences between Bernie and Pete and me and Amy, there’s a lot of differences we have, but not on the fundamental issue of how to restore America’s character,’ Biden said at on point.

‘We go about it differently, but folks, we’ve got to get it done,’ Biden said.

At a second event Sunday in Hudson, Biden also kept his attention on Trump.

He was back to talking about bringing Republican voters into the fold, saying they, too, were ‘hungry’ for change.

‘This is not about him being a Republican,’ Biden said of Trump. ‘There’s simply no empathy.’

He also called the current commander-in-chief out for having an ‘absolute lack of any integrity.’

‘What in God’s name are we doing?’ Biden mused.

It was a departure from the fire-breathing Biden of the last 24 hours.

That Biden told reporters that the 38-year-old Buttigieg’s ‘not a Barack Obama.’

And went after him at a Manchester, New Hampshire campaign stop on Saturday, saying, ‘I do believe we’re a party at risk if we nominate someone who’s never held an office higher than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.’

And who deployed a surrogate, former Secretary of State John Kerry, to call Sanders a capital-S ‘Socialist.’

That Biden sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and belittled Buttigieg’s record. ‘So what has he done?’ Biden asked. ‘Who has he pulled together? Does he know any of the forieign leaders? I mean, Barack Obama was a different story.’

The interview was pre-taped Saturday and aired Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, his campaign put out an ad that highlighted the Biden-Buttigieg contrast in harsher terms.

While Biden helped give 20 million Americans healthcare, it said, Buttigieg ‘installed decorative lights under bridges giving citizens of South Bend colorfully illuminated rivers.’ And while Biden saved the auto industry after the 2008 crash, Buttigieg ‘revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying out decorative brick.’

On Sunday by the beach, Biden stuck it to Trump for firing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

‘This guy’s a hero and he pins a medal on Rush Limbaugh,’ Biden said.

And yelled at Congressional Republicans for refusing to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, legislation the former senator originally penned.

‘And now we have a Republican Congress that won’t even reauthorize my Violence Against Women Act because they don’t want to prevent boyfriends who beat up their wives from being able to own guns,’ Biden said.

‘Think about this. Think about what’s going on. These are your neighbors. These are our neighbors,’ he added.

He also had his share of stories to tell the audience, like explaining where the phrase ‘rule of thumb’ comes from.

Biden told the crowd that hundreds of years ago, when women were considered ‘chattel’ under English common law and were getting beaten and killed by their husbands, the law changed. ‘And said you can no longer beat your wife with a rod thicker than the circumference of your thumb,’ Biden noted.

‘But you could beat her,’ the former vice president said. ‘As long as the rod wasn’t thicker than the circumference of your thumb.’

‘We have a serious cultural problem,’ he said of domestic violence. ‘We can change it. That’s why I wrote the legislation.’

The former vice president also opened up the event to audience questions.

He was asked by a college student about his electability against Trump after he came in a disappointing fourth place in the Iowa caucuses.

The vice president asked her if she’d ever been to a caucus and when she answered in the affirmative he said, ‘No you haven’t.’

‘You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier,’ Biden said to laughs.

‘It was a little bit confusing in Iowa,’ Biden then answered. ‘But let’s assume everything was exactly right in Iowa, the idea that you come in with half the delegates that the leaders come in with in Iowa, does not necessarily say how you’re going to win Pennsylvania, how you’re going to win Michigan,’ he argued, suggesting he’d outperform Sanders and Buttigieg in the general election swing states.

Iowa, too, is considered a general election swing state.

‘I congratulate Pete, I congratulate Bernie,’ Biden continued. ‘They were really well organized, better organized than we were in Iowa.’

Biden then argued that he had ‘overwhelming’ support in the black community, and that’s the way Democrats win a general election.

He also downplayed expectations in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first primary on Tuesday. Biden said he can’t be expected to top Sanders, who represents Vermont, or Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, since they’re from neighboring states.

‘Look, who has won a New Hampshire primary … if you have somebody running in the two states next door to you?’ he asked the crowd.

He also called the student’s inquiry ‘honest.’

Later Sunday, his ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’ crack drew criticism online – especially from President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

‘Are we still pretending that Joe Biden hasn’t lost his marbles?’ the first son tweeted, sharing a clip of the back-and-forth. Trump Jr. recommended that people ‘Google a video of him from 30 years ago and compare it to him now and tell me it’s the same person!’

‘Long gone,’ Trump Jr. said.