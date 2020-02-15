Biden says he wants a running mate who’s ‘younger’ and doesn’t support Medicare-for-all

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he’d need a vice president who’s ‘younger’ and shares his views on heatlhcare, which would cancel out any chance of a ticket with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Though he pointed out ‘Indiana’ – likely code for former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg – fits the bill.

The ex-veep was asked at a campaign stop Sunday evening in Hudson, New Hampshire, whether he’d consider picking a vice president from the current top five Democratic hopefuls, should he win the party’s nomination.

‘First thing is, if I answer this question directly, they’re gonna have every newsperson saying, “Biden is being presumptuous telling the other candidates who he’s going to pick,”‘ Biden said as a disclaimer at the top of his answer.

The former vice president touted that he was in ‘pretty good shape.’

‘And know I can take Trump physically and mentally,’ he said, though added, ‘I’m not challenging him to a fight.’

‘I challenge him to a golf game if he carries his own bag,’ Biden joked.

He then explained that he needed to pick somebody who ‘reassures people that if tomorrow lightning strikes and I die’ that they are ready ‘on day one’ to be president of the United States.

That means picking someone ‘younger than I am,’ Biden explained.

Biden is 77 and won’t turn 78 unti November 20, after the 2020 election.

Sanders is 78 and will turn 79 by election day.

‘And there has to be some correlation between their views and mine,’ Biden continued. ‘For example, if I pick someone who had a view that they insisted that we do Medicare-for-all, which costs over $35 trillion and has no chance of becoming law, and would not support my plan for Medicare for those who want it, building on Obamacare and adding the public option, that would be a real problem.’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who bested Biden in Iowa along with Sanders and Buttigieg, also supports Medicare-for-all.

‘But there are at least four people running that, in fact, are simpatico with where I am,’ he added. ‘Starting with Indiana and starting with other places.’

Buttigieg, who’s from Indiana, calls his healthcare plan ‘Medicare-for-all who want it.’

From Wednesday through Saturday, Biden had been going after both Sanders and Buttigieg by name, though pumped the brakes on those attacks during his Sunday appearances, focusing on President Trump and Congressional Republicans instead.

Those attacks included a campaign ad that compared Biden’s accomplishments as a senator and vice president – helping get Obamacare passed and saving the auto industry – to Buttigieg beautifying South Bend with illuminated rivers and nice sidewalks.

After he made the veepstakes comments, Biden encouraged the crowd not to read into them too much.

‘And there are a number of people who have run and dropped out already who are completely capable and competent of being a vice president or secretary of Defense or secretary of State or national security adviser, etc.’ he added.

Two voters at Biden’s second event Sunday encouraged the Democrats to join forces, expressing worries that a vicious primary could boost President Trump’s re-election prospects.

One attendee told Biden he and the Democrats should put together a ‘dream team’ for the current candidates, sayin she feared none of them could beat Trump on their own.

‘If I’m your nominee, I will beat him,’ Biden responded.

Though he also talked about ensuring there was diversity on the presidential ticket, saying he knew ‘at least six women’ who would be a good vice president.

‘I can say the same thing for four leading African-Americans,’ Biden added.

The questions came after a voter at his first event Sunday asked Biden how he could beat Trump if he only came in fourth place out of the Iowa caucuses.

This prompted an odd response from Biden, who asked the college student if she’d ever been to a caucus, to which she answered yes.

He then called her a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier,’ which was greeted with laughs at the time, though later brought on attacks by Biden critics, including President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

‘You said you were – but now you’ve got to be honest. Now, I’m gonna be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa,’ he said.

‘But let’s assume everything was exactly right in Iowa, the idea that you come in with half the delegates that the leaders come in with in Iowa, does not necessarily say how you’re going to win Pennsylvania, how you’re going to win Michigan,’ Biden said.