Biden says Trump was so ‘worried’ about being beat by him he got himself into impeachment ‘mix’

Former Vice President Joe Biden cast himself as the most formidable Democrat to go up against President Trump, as he continued to slam the president in the hours leading up to the expected impeachment vote.

‘He’s so worried it’s going to be me he got himself in this mix to begin with,’ Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos had brought up comments Trump made Thursday night during his campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, which was meant to suck attention away from the Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, who will participate in Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Trump again referred to the process as ‘impeachment lite.’ ‘We will make sure they face another crushing defeat in 2020,’ the president said.

Biden interpreted Trump’s threat to be specifically about him.

‘Well, I’m glad he’s acknowledging it’s going to be me,’ the former vice president said of winning the Democratic nomination.

In fact, Trump had told Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy during an interview at the rally site Thursday night, ‘Joe’s going down.’

‘I guess Bernie is surging,’ the president said. ‘I don’t know who’s going to win it.’

He also said match-ups that showed Biden beating him in the general election were ‘old polls.’

Biden, too, said he thought the results of the Iowa caucuses could be tight.

‘I think it’s going to be really close, George. Neck and Neck. Bernie’s up. I’m up. We’re basically at a statistical tie,’ Biden said.

The Real Clear Politics polling average for Iowa currently has Sanders up by 3.6 points, which is around most poll’s margin of error.

‘If there’s a big snowstorm in certain parts of the … state, it could have an effect,’ Biden contiunued. ‘The caucus is, you have to be able to come to a gymnasium, stay there for two, three hours and it takes a lot of commitment and we’ll see who shows up.’

Biden added that, ‘everywhere I go the response has been great.’

‘I’m feeling good about it and I’m feeling good about my chances in other states as well,’ he added.

In the week heading into the caucuses, Biden has held smaller events that have drawn moderate crowds.

He delivered an address Thursday in advance of Trump visiting the state.

In the speech, he didn’t mention his role in the impeachment saga at all.

Instead he dedicated it to Trump’s character.

‘Does it matter if a president lies? Does it matter if a president has no moral compass. Does it matter if a president believes that he or she is above the law? Does it matter if a president is pretty or mean or spiteful?’

‘Does the character of a president matter?’ Biden said.

Biden’s answer was yes.

He then turned to a number of policy issues – starting with healthcare.

‘He’s determined to destroy Obamacare. I’m determined to save it,’ Biden said. ‘Why does Donald Trump, why does he so badly want to get rid of it? ‘Cause it’s called Obamacare.’

‘He has no plan, he has no better idea, he just can’t stand a single achievement from our administration,’ Biden added.

The ex-veep explained that Obamacare is the reason health insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions.

‘He’s already lying about it,’ Biden continued. ‘He just said, he just said he’s the reason why pre-existing conditions are covered.’

The audience laughed.

‘No,’ Biden said, fact-checking Trump.

‘You can’t make this stuff up,’ he commented. ‘He’s trying to take credit for the very thing he’s in federal court trying to destroy.’

Biden turned to climate change and climate activist Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swedish teen who was named Time magazine’s 2019 ‘Person of the Year.’

Trump has been critical of Thunberg for months, and continued insulting her at the recent World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, where they both spoke.

‘While the rest of the world applauded Greta Thunberg for her courage and her leadership … all Donald Trump could ever do is seethe over losing the cover on Time magazine,’ Biden said. ‘His response, his response: she’s an angry teenager she has a problem. She’s an angry teenager, she has anger problems,’ he repeated, trying to get the insult right.

‘Whoa,’ Biden commented.

‘I’m going to run on climate change and we’re going to beat him on the issue flat out,’ Biden said.

The ex-veep continued to focus on what happened in Charlottesville.

‘He tracks in the ugliest, ugliest lies and bigotry and prejudice,’ Biden said.

‘He’s more bully than president. He’s more George Wallace than he is George Washington. Hate groups are listening and they’ve heard the dog whistle,’ he said.

‘My response is always the same: America is so much better than this. So much better,’ Biden said.