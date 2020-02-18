Biden slams Bloomberg for for not endorsing Obama and implementing racist stop-and-frisk policies

Joe Biden said he isn’t concerned about black voters switching their support from him to Mike Bloomberg, as he claims his fellow Democratic primary contender can’t ‘erase’ his record with the black community.

‘The point is that $60 billion can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can’t erase your record. There’s a lot to talk about with Michael Bloomberg,’ Biden told NBC’s Meet the Press in an interview that aired Sunday morning, referencing the billionaire’s net worth.

‘You all are going to start focusing on him like you have on me – which I’m not complaining – like you have on me the last six months,’ Biden continued, claiming the media would start to up its coverage of Bloomberg as he continues to spend money on ads and rise in polls.

‘You’re going to focus on him. His position on issues relating to the African American community, from stop-and-frisk to the way he talked about Obama,’ the former vice president said.

While Biden told NBC’s Chuck Todd that Bloomberg was an ally to the first black president on gun issues, he insisted that he was more of a hindrance on the administration where Biden served as Obama’s No. 2.

‘On several issues, like guns, he was a real ally. He was a real ally, ‘ Biden conceded. ‘But if you notice, he wouldn’t even endorse Barack in 2008. He wouldn’t endorse him. You know, he endorsed Bush. He endorsed, you know, the Republican before that. All of a sudden he’s his best buddy. You know, I mean – and he would not endorse him.’

Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of his own money on advertisements to increase his reach as a latecomer to the Democratic primary race – and one of those ads included a voice over of Obama praising Bloomberg for being a voice for stricter gun control legislation.

But Biden also took a hit at the former Republican Mayor of New York City for his stop-and-frisk initiatives, which caused law enforcement to disproportionately target the black community.

‘You take a look at the stop-and-frisk proposals. You take a look at his ideas on redlining he’s talking about. You take a look at what he’s done relative to the African American community,’ Biden continued his attack on the billionaire. ‘I’m anxious to debate Michael on the issues relating to, you know, what we’re going to face in Super Tuesday.’

Bloomberg’s campaign has focused solely on Super Tuesday, when 13 states will vote in the primary, and has virtually ignored the first four early primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire and the upcoming caucuses in Nevada, followed by the primary in South Carolina.

Biden has boasted that he is the candidate with the most support among minority communities, and he even left New Hampshire before the polls closed and headed instead to South Carolina, where one-third of the Democratic primary electorate is black.

The former front-runner candidate, who performed surprisingly poorly in the Iowa and New Hampshire, which are vastly white, has swiftly lost support among black voters.

According to a poll taken before the Iowa caucuses earlier this month, Biden held 26 per cent support among the black community, but the night before the New Hampshire primary elections, the former vice president dropped to 17 per cent support.

He previously was the No. 1 candidate among black voters, but in the November 10 poll he dropped to No. 2 behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The same poll shows that Bloomberg went from just 8 per cent support from the black community in the beginning of February, and by the middle of the month holds 15 per cent support among that demographic.

The day after the New Hampshire primaries, the last black Democratic primary candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, dropped out of the race.

‘I have overwhelming support. You can’t win – you can’t take it for granted. Last time we ran it was basically taken for granted,’ Biden said regarding his support from the African American community.

Biden ran unsuccessful bids for president in 1988 and 2008.

The former vice president said he wants to do well in South Carolina, but said that doesn’t necessarily mean he has to win the state.

In Iowa, Biden came in fourth place and he dropped to fifth in New Hampshire.

‘Is there such a thing as doing well without winning for you?’ Todd asked his guest.

‘Well, I think so. But look it’s, I’ll be, look, right after that… going into all the states, which the polling data is now showing me doing incredibly well,’ he said, claiming he would come out victorious on Super Tuesday.

‘Whether it’s North Carolina or Georgia or Texas or any of these other places. So look, it’s not an apt comparison, but Bill Clinton lost his first eight, ten, 12 primaries and caucuses before he won one,’ Biden said, referencing his past failed attempts.

‘I don’t plan on taking that long. But we’re just getting to the meat of getting to the number of delegates you need to be able to win this election. And I’m confident we’re going to be in good shape,’ he said.

‘Is your goal to be the presumptive front runner?’ Todd questioned.

‘Yes,’ Biden said.