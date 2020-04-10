Big Bang Theory plot hole: Raj Koothrappali should have died in season 4 – here’s why

THE BIG BANG THEORY may be over after 12 seasons on CBS but it hasn’t stopped fans going back and rewatching the entire series. However, one fan has now picked on a huge plot hole surrounding Raj Koothrappali.

Raj Koothrappali (played by Kunal Nayyar) quickly became a Big Bang Theory fan favourite following his introduction in the CBS pilot. So much so, he went onto appear in every single episode of the Golden Globe-winning sitcom alongside Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). However, a scene involving Raj and Sheldon from season four suggests he perhaps shouldn’t have.

The Big Bang Theory fans are no strangers to witnessing Sheldon get on his friends’ last nerves. However, in season four, Raj was determined not to be bested by his colleague and close friend. In the fourth episode of the season, The Hot Troll Deviation, the two became embroiled in a childish tit-for-tat face-off. Problems began to occur when Sheldon and Raj decided to collaborate on a new project together which meant they’d need to operate in the same workspace.

Sheldon refused to let Raj have his own desk in his office, leaving Raj confused and angry. Raj combatted Sheldon’s unreasonable attitude by buying and installing a ginormous desk in Sheldon’s office, a feature he described as a “Brobdingnagian monstrosity.” Hilarity ensued as Sheldon got his own back by playing loud Indian music in the office, resulting in Raj turning the thermostat up and so on and so forth. However, Sheldon took their prank war one step further towards the end of the episode.

When Leonard stumbled upon an odd smell in his work’s corridors, he found Sheldon wearing a gas mask. Sheldon then revealed he was “making hydrogen sulphide and ammonia gas,” in order to drive Raj out with the smell. Raj was undeterred by the smell but decided to mask the smell with scented candles. Leonard quickly pointed out the gas was highly flammable and Raj’s candles soon caused an explosion in the office.

Raj emerged from the office with his pet parakeet and covered in ash but still relatively uninjured by the blast. All good for the comedic value of the scene but if the show were to stay true to the science, Raj would never have emerged from that kind of explosion unharmed. One fan pointed out the plot hole on online forum moviemistakes, writing: “During the final scene of this episode, Sheldon steps out of his office wearing a gas mask, “He engages Leonard in conversation where he then states he is making hydrogen sulphide gas (more commonly known as H2S).