Big debate: From Cantona to Ronaldinho, who is football’s greatest maverick?

Daily Star’s football writers come together to debate who could be the greatest football maverick all-time – and the list involves former Man Utd and Man City stars

Where would football be without its mavericks?

These are the players who pull bums off seats, perform the unthinkable and downright unpredicatable.

We’re not talking about your average nutmeg – we’re talking about 35-yard overheard kick goals, scorpion kick saves and passing the ball with your bum.

Everyone has a favourite and we’re no different.

Below, Daily Star’s football writers debate who is the greatest football maverick of all time.

From Brian Clough to Ronaldinho to Mario Balotelli, these footballers have provided us with once-in-a-lifetime moments.

But have any of them gone on to play beach football? Yes.

Footballers don’t get much more maverick than the legendary Paraguayan goalscoring goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert.

Chilavert scored 67 goals in his professional career, all with this lethal left foot and many of them crucial, including eight in international matches.

Voted IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper in 1995, ’97 and ’98, Chilavert has allegedly thrown punches at Diego Maradona and Faustino Asprilla.

There’s one man who walks away with this crown – hey, and it’s not George Best or Frank Worthington, young man!

Brian Clough, maverick player, maverick manager, the actual epitome of the word. There’s a couple of things that most people forget about Clough that actually underline just how great he was.

While most recall fondly his outstanding managerial record, quite often it’s at the expense of acknowledging what a truly great footballer he was.

Clough scored 251 league goals in 274 appearances for Middlesbrough and Sunderland before his career was cut short at just 29. Remarkable.

He’s quite rightly lauded for steering an unfashionable Nottingham Forest to two European Cup victories yet it is so easily forgotten that he also took Derby County to the semi-finals only to see them dumped out by dodgy refereeing decisions against Juventus when they were fancied to win it.

He arrived on Tyneside in a snowstorm and his form during an incident-packed two years at Newcastle ranged from ice-cold to raging hot.

If consistency had been one of Asprilla’s many qualities, he’d have been one of the greatest footballers on the planet.

But no-one quite knew what they were going to get with the mercurial Colombian.

He made his debut as a substitute at Middlesbrough, having downed a couple of large glasses of red wine that lunchtime not knowing Kevin Keegan wanted him involved in the Tyne-Tees derby.

It didn’t matter as his rubber-legged trickery created two goals for the title-chasing Magpies.

Some blamed Asprilla for Newcastle’s failure to be crowned champions in 1996 but few Toon regulars would agree.

His finest hour came 18 months later when the Geordies beat Barcelona 3-2 in a memorable Champions League game with the South American scoring a sensational hat-trick.

He never scaled such heights again. Indeed, he never scored another goal for the club.

If that was a ten out of ten display, his last anonymous appearance just over three months later in an FA Cup tie at Everton was a one.

And that was for putting his shirt on the right way round!

Performed a scorpion kick for no real reason at Wembley and was mates with Pablo Escobar.

It’s easy to see why they called Rene Higuita ‘El Loco’, and ‘The Madman” lived up to his tag.

A key figure in Colombia’s golden era on the pitch and a real maverick off it.

You could go for the likes of a George Best, who had the maverick lifestyle to boot, or a Len Shackleton, whose Clown Prince persona and do-what-I-want playing style was frowned on by the FA and the England manager.

But I’m going for Ronaldinho, just because he’s done so many things on a football pitch that are so unorthodox.

He made controlling a ball with his back a thing. His back! He played passes with his backside. He played passes off opponents. He did the crossbar challenge three times in a row while doing keepy-uppies. He scored free kicks by going UNDER the wall. And he once pretended to need a drink of water, went over to borrow an opposition goalkeeper’s bottle during a break in play for a throw-in, and then when it resumed created a simple tap-in because he was lurking so close to goal.

But I still don’t think he meant that free kick that sailed over David Seaman at the 2002 World Cup.

Vinnie Jones was football’s ultimate hard man, but a man who just cannot escape mischief is Mario Balotelli.

There’s something almost sweet about the misguided ‘Super Mario’ and his unforgettable antics, especially in his younger days whilst he was at Manchester City.

It was all a bit trivial – setting off fireworks in his bathroom – but there was reason the infamously hard-nosed Jose Mourinho called him “unmanageable”.

Why always you, Mario?

A maverick back then, still a maverick now.

Ways of finding passes no-one else could see, scoring outrageous dinks and turning United into one hell of a force. And of course there may have been a certain Kung-Fu kick.

There was no one quite like Cantona.

And there still isn’t – have you seen the interviews he gives today?

Also, what former Premier League legend goes on to play beach football after they’ve retired?

Tell me a single man who would even attempt an overhead kick from 35 yards, let alone have the ability to connect and THEN score.

Ibrahimovic just invites theatre – if you don’t love the Swede then you don’t love football.

Jawdropping goals, Pep Guardiola and Cristiano Ronaldo feuds, and outrageous quotes.

The sport without Zlatan is one not worth watching, long live the king.