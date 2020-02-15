Bill Barr says the Justice has set up an ‘process’ to vet Giuliani information out of Ukraine

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has set up an ‘intake process’ to review information out of Ukraine – and confirmed that it was taking information from the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Barr made the comments a day after Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Sunday the Justice Department was getting information through Giuliani about Ukraine – just days after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of abuse of power for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Giuliani is gathering in Ukraine about the president´s Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who held a lucrative post on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

But even as he confirmed the department he oversees would be fielding information from Giuliani, Barr cautioned that federal officials have ‘to be very careful’ with information coming from Ukraine.

The attorney general´s comments at an unrelated news conference in Washington come a day after Graham said Barr told him the department had ‘created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified.’

‘The DOJ has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant,’ Barr said.

‘But as I did say to Senator Graham, we have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine, a lot of cross currents. And we can’t take anything we received from Ukraine at face value.’

Two of Giuliani’s associates who aided his work in Ukraine, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been indicted for alleged campaign finance violations. Giuliani himself is reportedly under federal investigation.

His work in Ukraine featured prominently in the arguments put forward in the Trump impeachment, which Democratic managers argued amounted to cheating in an election by trying to induce foreign election interference.

On Sunday, Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CBS ‘Face the Nation’ the Justice Department was getting information from Giuliani that he obtained from Ukraine.

‘The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy. He (Barr) told me that they have created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,’ Graham said.

Graham added: ‘Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He’s a crime fighter. He’s loyal to the president. He’s a good lawyer.’

His comment followed news in the hours after Trump’s Senate acquittal that two GOP senators, Charles Grassley and Ron Johnson, wrote the Secret Service seeking information on Hunter Biden about his travels with his father and any use of government aircraft.

Collectively, the actions by the three Republican senators reveal that Trump’s allies in the Capitol are picking up his call to investigate the Bidens – which the president cast as a ‘favor’ when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to carry out an investigation.

The prospect that Giuliani is providing potentially damaging information about one of the president´s political rivals to the Justice Department while Giuliani is under federal investigation is likely to deepen criticism from Democrats that Barr acts more like the president´s personal lawyer than the attorney general.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani´s business dealings, including whether he failed to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Giuliani also was a main character in Trump´s impeachment, which centered on Trump´s dealings with Ukraine´s president and whether he abused his office by seeking an investigation into the Bidens.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who often appears in rambling television interviews as a vocal defender of the president, has been pushing unsubstantiated corruption allegations against Biden. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Giuliani said he has a document that relates to Biden´s son, Hunter, along with a memo allegedly from a Democratic Party official documenting communications with a reporter.

The Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump, alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, while delaying delivery of nearly $400 million in congressionally-approved security assistance for the Eastern European nation. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father managed the U.S. government´s Ukraine portfolio under President Barack Obama.

Trump was acquitted earlier this month by the Republican-led Senate.

Barr said the Justice Department had established a process to collect information about Ukraine from Giuliani and others and that it would be carefully scrutinized but left a news conference without taking any additional questions about the process.

‘We had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners, so that we could assess its provenance and its credibility,’ Barr said. ‘And that is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani might provide.’

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said the agency was ‘taking information as we would in any case’ and that federal agents would ‘will evaluate it appropriately.’

Bowdich would not answer when asked whether Joe or Hunter Biden were under investigation by the FBI.

The president mentioned Barr in his July 25 call to the president of Ukraine, although DOJ said Barr was not involved in any of Giuliani’s dealings there.