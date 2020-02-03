Bill Belichick shows off three of his EIGHT Super Bowl rings when Miami fans BOO him during pregame

Bill Belichick’s team wasn’t in the Super Bowl this year, but the man pegged by some as the greatest coach in NFL history won the internet by showing the boobirds of Miami his Super Bowl rings.

Belichick was introduced during pregame ceremonies at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday honoring the 100 greatest NFL figures as part of the league’s centennial celebrations this season.

But the coach who is considered the face of football’s ‘evil empire’ was roundly booed by the fans at the stadium.

Belichick had the perfect response to the jeers. Smiling at the on-field camera, the Patriots boss made two fists and lifted them up in front of his chest to reveal three Super Bowl championship rings.

On social media, Twitter users approved of Belichick’s ‘flex.’

‘Not gonna lie, this was a pretty baller move by Bill Belichick,’ wrote one Twitter user.

‘Bill Belichick, Against All Odds, Managed To Find A Way To Win The Super Bowl,’ the Twitter feed of Barstool Sports crowed.

One Twitter user gave the coach the moniker ‘big d*** Belichick.’

Another Twitter user with the name ‘Obnoxious Boston Fan’ wrote: ‘When you don’t even have have half your rings.’

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘Big B is like, “who wants some of this?”‘

The NFL honored Belichick, who holds the record for most Super Bowl championships by an NFL head coach – six.

He led the Patriots to titles in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Belichick also won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New York Giants in 1986 and 1990.

So he theoretically could have flashed eight championship rings on the field in Miami, but he settled for just three of them.

Belichick’s list of accomplishments is long. He holds the record for most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach (9), most playoff wins (31), and most regular season wins by an active head coach (273).

Belichick still has a ways to go to catch the winningest coach in NFL history – Don Shula.

Shula, the longtime Miami Dolphins coach, won 328 regular season games.

George Halas, the Chicago Bears coach, is second on the list with 318. Belichick is third.