Bill de Blasio apologizes for shutting down Jewish orthodox funeral attended by hundreds in Brooklyn

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio was forced to apologize Wednesday after he singled out the Jewish community for attending a large orthodox funeral in Brooklyn.

The lawmaker on Tuesday said he had instructed police to arrest large groups of mourners in a new ‘zero tolerance’ approach after personally traveling to break up the Hasidic funeral of Rabbi Chaim Maertz.

But his actions and words sparked a furious backlash, with critics pointing out he travels 11 miles from his home to go for a walk and that crowds had earlier gathered to watch a military flyover but were not similarly treated by officials.

De Blasio was later forced to say sorry – but still insisted he had ‘no regrets about calling out this danger and saying we’re going to deal with it very, very aggressively’.

He said Wednesday: ‘If in my passion and in my emotion, I said something that in any way was hurtful, I’m sorry about that.

‘That was not my intention. But I also want to be clear: I have no regrets about calling out this danger and saying we’re going to deal with it very, very aggressively.’

The mayor added: ‘For decades I’ve made it my business to stand up for the Jewish community, and people know that. Won’t tolerate anti-Semitism, won’t allow it to grow in the city.

‘My message was to all communities, and that was written in black and white.

‘But it was also to be clear that what I saw I had not seen anywhere else, and I was trying to be honest about the fact that this is a problem that people have to come to grips with and deal with, or else people in the community will die.’

De Blasio had tweeted Tuesday: ‘Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic.

‘When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus.

‘My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups.

‘This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.’

De Blasio personally attended the funeral in an attempt to disperse crowds along with New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea.

More than 2,500 people turned up to mourn the prominent rabbi in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, which is home to the Satmars, an ultra-orthodox sect of Jews.

Shea said Wednesday that 12 summonses were issued.

Community leaders from the across the city had been quick to rebuke de Blasio’s actions. The Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted: ‘Hey @NYCMayor, there are 1mil+ Jewish people in #NYC.

‘The few who don’t social distance should be called out — but generalizing against the whole population is outrageous especially when so many are scapegoating Jews. This erodes the very unity our city needs now more than ever.’

Councilman Kalman Yeger added: ‘Mr. Mayor, your words are unacceptable. To condemn our entire community over one group of people is something you would not do to any other ethnic group, and I know you long enough to know that you know this.’

‘Only bigots have a problem when a few 100 Hasidim do what thousands of people in the same city have done the same day (not social distance).’ the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council tweeted.

De Blasio on Wednesday night retweeted the NYPD after an antisemitic hate crime in Brooklyn. He said: If you have any information on this vicious attack please contact the NYPD IMMEDIATELY. This kind of loathsome hate has no home in our city.’

That sparked further criticisms online, with Twitter users quick to point to his earlier actions and words and suggest that they fuel antisemitism.

Community leaders had coordinated with authorities in an attempt to control the group of mourners after the Rabbi’s death was announced at 3:30pm that day, despite this many crowded together without masks.

At the press conference Wednesday de Blasio said: ‘We’re here to protect human beings and people were put in danger last night. Members of the Jewish community were putting each other in danger. They were putting our police officers in danger.’

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said: ‘This large gathering is putting members of my department at risk and is going to be met with very stern consequences. There are to be no gatherings in NYC such as what we saw last night.’

He noted that NYPD funerals for officers who have died as a result of the virus have not been carried out in the same manner as norm. Shea confirmed 12 summons were issued for social distancing and refusal to disperse.

But Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, later tweeted: ‘Mayor DeBlasio, YOU cannot instruct the NYPD to violate people’s rights! If you wanted to save lives’ YOU should of closed schools, NOT sold ventilators and NOT tell people to go out to dinner.

‘This event was a funeral this community will NOT leave bodies in their homes for you.’

Mullins later called the mayor an ‘idiot’ in an interview.

Earlier in April another Hasidic funeral in Williamsburg was disrupted by police using sirens and loud speakers.

Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics company and president of the World Jewish Congress, said in a statement: ‘Last night, the Mayor painted the Jewish community as lawbreakers and unconcerned about the city’s public health.

‘This type of horrible stereotyping is dangerous and completely unacceptable at any time, but particularly while the world is gripped in fear and the worst among us are looking for scapegoats.’