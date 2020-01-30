Bill Gates daughter is engaged to Nayel Nassar after romantic proposal

Bill Gate’s daughter, Jennifer, has got engaged to fellow equestrian Nayel Nassar.

The eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates who is 23, announced on Wednesday in a romantic Instagram posting that she is getting married to the young Egyptian millionaire.

‘Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,’ Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

‘Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!’

In the picture posted to her Instagram account which appears to have been taken while the couple were on a ski trip, Jennifer appears visibly surprised at the proposal, busting into tears.

She can be seen wearing a large diamond ring as she leans against Nassar in the snow.

Jennifer was born in Medina, Washington and recently completed a biology degree at Stanford University and is now a med student.

When she is not studying or on horseback, she also makes time to travel with Nassar whom she had dated for just over four years before the proposal.

Nassar, 28, was raised in Kuwait and also studied at Stanford University taking a degree in management and economics. He is also a celebrated show jumper.

Nassar also posted photos of his special proposal on his own Instagram account, writing, ‘SHE SAID YES!!’

‘I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,’ he wrote. ‘Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!’

Jennifer replied to the heartfelt note in the comments: ‘Yep crying again its fine life is perfect rn you’re everything to me.’

The couple often make their feelings known towards one another very public.

Last week, Jennifer left a sweet birthday note to Nassar on her Instagram profile.

‘Happy birthday @nayelnassar, can’t begin to put into words how extraordinary you are,’ she wrote. ‘The most compassionate, intelligent, hilarious, supportive, warm, humble human being. Wishing you all the joy in the world today and all the years to come.’

It’s not know when the couple plan to tie the knot, however she has great role models to look up to in her own parents.

Bill, 64, and Melinda, 55, recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.