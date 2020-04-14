Bill Gates’ ‘genius money tip’ that gave his business ‘amazing progress’ revealed

BILL GATES is famed for his prowess in the business world – and he revealed his advice to those looking to make a similar fortune.

Business advice website GoBankingRates highlighted the billionaire’s “six genius money tips” in its 2018 article, including one where Bill Gates revealed a simple way he made “amazing progress” in business. In his 2013 annual letter for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Gates wrote about a book he was reading, ‘The Most Powerful Idea in the World’. It was about the invention of the steam engine, but Mr Gates drew an important lesson from it.

He said: “In the past year I have been struck again and again by how important measurement is to improving the human condition. “You can achieve amazing progress if you set a clear goal and find a measure that will drive progress toward that goal.” Mr Gates left Harvard in 1975 and went on to found Microsoft in the same year.

Explaining his decision to leave Harvard, he later said: “If things hadn’t worked out, I could always go back to school. I was officially on leave.” The company would go on to become the largest software maker in the world – famed for products such as Windows and the Xbox. Mr Gates is now estimated to be worth around £80billion. Despite dropping out of university, Mr Gates claims the experience was key in forging a career in business.

In a 2014 question and answer session, he was asked “what is your best personal financial advice for people who make under $100,000 (£80,000) a year?” The billionaire responded by saying “invest in your education”. Despite leaving Harvard without a degree, Mr Gates reflects on his time fondly and claims that the experience “transformed” him. In a Harvard commencement speech in 2007, he said: “What I remember above all about Harvard was being in the midst of so much energy and intelligence.