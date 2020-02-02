Bill Murray finds himself back in a Groundhog Day loop during Jeep’s Super Bowl commercial

Bill Murray found himself back in a loop during Super Bowl Sunday’s Jeep commercial.

The Groundhog Day star relived the film once again in the 60 second spot.

But this time around things were a lot more bearable, as Murray was equipped with a bright orange 2020 Jeep Gladiator truck.

The commercial, inspired by the 1993 comedy, marks Murray’s first-ever national television ad.

Making it all the more silly, Sunday marks the actual Groundhog’s Day.

While Bill bemoans the day as he wakes up in the commercial, things get better as he encounters a shiny new Jeep on the street, giving him a new way to steal Punxsutawney Phil – the groundhog.

The next day, Murray wakes up with a smile, ready to do the day again.

As the cycle goes again and again, Bill and Phil gallivant around, riding bicycles, singing Sonny And Cher, visiting the arcade, cross-country skiing, and watching fireworks.

‘Not a bad day,’ he says at ad’s end while the commercial ends with the slogan ‘No day is the same in a Jeep Gladiator.’

Today the real-life Groundhog Day tradition was honored in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

At sunrise Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction was revealed, his 134th ‘prognostication,’ according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

Will no shadow cast, Phil declared the spring will come early.