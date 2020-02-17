Billie Eilish CONFIRMED to perform James Bond theme tune at the BRITs

Billie Eilish will perform her James Bond theme song for the first time ever at the BRITs next week with Hollywood film composer Hans Zimmer and an orchestra.

The five-time Grammy award winner, 18, who recorded the title track to 007’s No Time to Die in London last month, will take to the stage at The O2 on Tuesday for the 40th annual BRIT Awards ceremony.

A music insider exclusively told MailOnline: ‘Billie will be performing the James Bond film song along with Hans Zimmer and an orchestra – it’s set to be the defining moment of her career.’

The source continued: ‘Those involved with the performance are predicting this will be Billie’s “Adele moment.”

‘Artists at the BRITs this year have been given more creative licence with their performances and Billie wanted nothing more than to showcase No Time to Die on a big stage in the country where James Bond is famed for.’

A second insider added: ‘This year organisers have handed the creativity back to the artists for their performance, so it’s up to them what they do.

‘We understand there are a number of options on the table.’

The teen singer-songwriter revealed on her Twitter this week that the 25th Bond track will be released at 4pm PT on Thursday ahead of the film’s release in April.

MailOnline contacted a representative for Billie Eilish and BRIT Awards organisers for comment.

It has been widely speculated that Billie will first perform No Time to Die at the BRIT Awards, after she didn’t at this year’s Grammys and Oscar ceremonies.

But MailOnline can confirm the wait will be over on Tuesday when Billie will take to the stage with the track, which she co-wrote with producer and brother Finneas O’Connell, 22.

When asked about the song at this year’s Oscars ceremony, Billie, famed for hits Bury A Friend, You Should See Me in a Crown and Ocean Eyes, said: ‘I guess it’s more of a ballad… It’s crazy, dude. It’s a life goal, for sure.’

It was revealed in January that Zimmer, famed for his scores for films such as Gladiator, The Da Vinci Code and Pirates of the Caribbean, was drafted in as a last-minute replacement on No Time to Die.

He took over from Dan Romer, who reportedly left the project over creative differences with the film’s production company, Eon Productions.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said it were a ‘dream come true’ to have Zimmer, who won an Oscar for his 1994 theme for The Lion King, score the latest 007 adventure.